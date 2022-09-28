Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
playnj.com
Why Golden Nugget AC casino floor layout needed a change
For background purposes, Boyer is still fairly new to the Golden Nugget Atlantic City casino team, coming aboard in July 2021. However, before coming aboard, Boyer did a casino floor walkthrough. “The one thing I noticed is at this place was, for a lack of better words, it was stuck...
Former MMA fighter charged with murder for stabbing in Atlantic City, NJ casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Fun murder mystery with the Golden Girls coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City has upped its game immensely when it comes to quality entertainment and its diverse variety of unique events. In the old days, fun in Atlantic City outside of gambling was “dinner and a show.”. Now they have everything from drag shows to theme nights to air shows...
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of Pa. rapper PnB Rock
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
playnj.com
Caesars Entertainment CEO Shares Atlantic City Market Update At ECGC
Caesars Entertainment CEO Thomas Reeg was one of the many industry leaders to speak at last week’s East Coast Gaming Congress & NextGen Gaming Forum. Reeg took part in one of the two Industry Leaders Roundtable sessions, with each of the gaming executives offering a short presentation tied into the specific companies they represent. Joining Reeg on the stage were:
Camden Eastside rallies to defeat Willingboro - Football recap
Julius Dominguez scored on a 7-yard slant in the third quarter to provide Camden Eastside with a 14-12 road win over Willingboro. Dominguez also stopped Willingboro (1-4) from scoring with an interception in the fourth quarter. The victory was the first for rookie coach Melik Brown, who replaced Brandon Bather.
CBS News
Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
RELATED PEOPLE
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5
One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison
A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
Atlantic City, Paterson unveil laws to crack down on dangerous ATV, dirt bike riders
The cities of Atlantic City and Paterson have unveiled tougher laws to allow officials to crack down on illegal vehicles – vehicles Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh calls “tools of terror.”
Sinister Mopar to host car show with a cause at Clementon Lake Park in South Jersey
CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, car lovers from around the Philly region will converge on Clementon Lake Park for a car show with a cause. It doesn't take much to get the members of Sinister Mopar revved up about their car club. "I love it man! I got some ground effects," Christopher Allen, a Sinister Mopar member, said. "Some kids really like hearing engines rev. A lot of the kids really like the lights," Frank Santiago, another Sinister Mopar member, said. "We're blessed to have beautiful cars like this, so giving back to the community is the number one priority for...
Prosecutor: Suspect Charged In Atlantic City, NJ Casino Murder
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced the arrest of a Philadelphia man in the murder of an Ocean Resorts Casino guest. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a casino hotel room call. Brian Wilkinson, 47, from Egg Harbor Township, New...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyvoice.com
Two arrested, third suspect sought in fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock
A 17-year-old and a woman were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock. Los Angeles police also are searching for a third suspect. Shauntel Trone, 38, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder and the juvenile was arrested on suspicion of murder,...
North Brunswick man sentenced to prison for ‘illegally transporting handguns’ to New Jersey from Georgia
TRENTON – A North Brunswick man was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey for unlawful sale, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. The conviction stems from an investigation by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) and the federal Bureau...
N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller
A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Football: Lenape uses second-half rally to shock No. 9 Millville.
Jaelin Mims led a second-half rally to help Lenape take a 21-17 come-from-behind upset win over Millville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. The sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half as part of Lenape’s game-clinching 21-point run. Zyaire Fleming scored the go-ahead...
Comments / 0