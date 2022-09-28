ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Why Golden Nugget AC casino floor layout needed a change

For background purposes, Boyer is still fairly new to the Golden Nugget Atlantic City casino team, coming aboard in July 2021. However, before coming aboard, Boyer did a casino floor walkthrough. “The one thing I noticed is at this place was, for a lack of better words, it was stuck...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
playnj.com

Caesars Entertainment CEO Shares Atlantic City Market Update At ECGC

Caesars Entertainment CEO Thomas Reeg was one of the many industry leaders to speak at last week’s East Coast Gaming Congress & NextGen Gaming Forum. Reeg took part in one of the two Industry Leaders Roundtable sessions, with each of the gaming executives offering a short presentation tied into the specific companies they represent. Joining Reeg on the stage were:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Eastside rallies to defeat Willingboro - Football recap

Julius Dominguez scored on a 7-yard slant in the third quarter to provide Camden Eastside with a 14-12 road win over Willingboro. Dominguez also stopped Willingboro (1-4) from scoring with an interception in the fourth quarter. The victory was the first for rookie coach Melik Brown, who replaced Brandon Bather.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
CBS News

Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5

One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
BRICK, NJ
NBC New York

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Sinister Mopar to host car show with a cause at Clementon Lake Park in South Jersey

CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- On Saturday, car lovers from around the Philly region will converge on Clementon Lake Park for a car show with a cause. It doesn't take much to get the members of Sinister Mopar revved up about their car club.  "I love it man! I got some ground effects," Christopher Allen, a Sinister Mopar member, said.  "Some kids really like hearing engines rev. A lot of the kids really like the lights," Frank Santiago, another Sinister Mopar member, said. "We're blessed to have beautiful cars like this, so giving back to the community is the number one priority for...
CLEMENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller

A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Lenape uses second-half rally to shock No. 9 Millville.

Jaelin Mims led a second-half rally to help Lenape take a 21-17 come-from-behind upset win over Millville, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. The sophomore quarterback threw two touchdown passes in the second half as part of Lenape’s game-clinching 21-point run. Zyaire Fleming scored the go-ahead...
MILLVILLE, NJ

