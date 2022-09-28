ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, ND

KFYR-TV

KX News

Montana man seriously injured in McKenzie County motorcycle crash

A Sidney, Montana man was seriously injured Thursday evening in a motorcycle crash near Cartwright in Mckenzie County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man was heading south on County Road 16 around 8:00 p.m., when he apparently missed a curve in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle, entered a […]
keyzradio.com

KFYR-TV

Two Williston childcare facilities earn STAR Fund grants

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More grant funding from Williston Economic Development is going towards childcare facilities. The Alphabet Academy, a childcare center that has been operating for seven years, received more than $16,000 for a second location near downtown Williston. The new building will add up to 30 childcare spaces, as well as six new infant spaces.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Police searching for suspect in Williston domestic violence incident

UPDATE – 9/29 – 4:21 P.M. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The suspect in the domestic violence incident in Williston is currently at large after fleeing police via car and foot earlier today. According to the Williston Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Leonard Barton Higdon Jr, who fled the scene today in Williston […]
WILLISTON, ND

