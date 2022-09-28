WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More grant funding from Williston Economic Development is going towards childcare facilities. The Alphabet Academy, a childcare center that has been operating for seven years, received more than $16,000 for a second location near downtown Williston. The new building will add up to 30 childcare spaces, as well as six new infant spaces.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO