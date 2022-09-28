Read full article on original website
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium: The facelifts of The Shoe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Stadium has received several facelifts during its 100-year history, and the people who probably notice the changes the most are the stadium Redcoats. They're the front-line ambassadors to anyone entering The Shoe. "We help people if they need information, where to go, help them...
Ohio State hosts Rutgers for homecoming game Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today's game against Rutgers caps off a five consecutive home game stretch for the Buckeyes. It also marks the 100-year celebration of the Ohio Stadium and homecoming for OSU. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Ohio State (4-0) is coming off...
The Football Fever: Schiano returns to the Shoe Saturday afternoon vs Buckeyes
(AP) Coach Greg Schiano knows consistency is the key to building a winner, and he recognizes his Rutgers team is still struggling with that. Now the Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) have to go to Columbus as heavy underdogs and try to keep up with well-rounded and talent-laden No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.
'It' a big responsibility,' Olentangy Orange alum will dot the 'i' in OSU-Rutgers matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I remember seeing the band and thinking, I am going to be a part of that someday," Dylan Penka said. Dylan is a fifth year at Ohio State University. The Olentangy Orange alum said he grew up a Buckeye fan. "My connection with Ohio State...
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
Columbus Weather: What to expect ahead of Buckeye game on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early sun is expected Friday following increasing clouds later on as Hurricane Ian moves closer. Enjoy the sun while you can Friday morning and the cool and dry afternoon. Rain showers are likely for south and east Ohio on Saturday due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
First Scores: Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 38- New Albany 24. Olentangy Liberty 28- Upper Arlington 27 (OT) Hilliard Davidson 14-...
'It's a humbling experience,' AEP Ohio crews talk restoration efforts in Florida, Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of AEP Ohio crews in working to help restore power to thousands of people impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Georgia. The nearly 600 crew members are the same team that started off their summer by helping restore power in Central Ohio during mass outages. AEP Ohio said the response is similar but dealing with the devastation of a natural disaster adds an extra layer of emotion.
Friday Night Rivals: Newark Catholic vs. Johnstown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, Newark Catholic will make the short trip to Johnstown High School to take on the Johnnies on Friday Night Rivals. Kickoff between the Green Wave and Johnnies is set for 7 p.m. Friday and you can...
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
Columbus Weather: Remnants of Ian likely to dampen weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a gorgeous afternoon! Temperatures are cool, the sun is beautiful, and a few clouds are dotting the sky. We are expecting some rain from the remnants of Ian this weekend. Looks like showers could be possible for the Ohio State-Rutgers game Saturday afternoon. THURSDAY...
Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
Rod Wave announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During his upcoming Beautiful Mind Tour, Rod Wave will be making a stop in Columbus to perform at Nationwide Arena. Wave will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Ticketmaster on Oct. 7. The...
Experience Columbus launches Ohio Style Pizza Trail to celebrate national pizza month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of national pizza month, Experience Columbus is launching a new Columbus Style Pizza Trail to help visitors and locals discover Columbus-style pizza. Defined by its thin crust, small square slices, and edge-to-edge toppings Columbus-style pizza can be traced back to 1934, according to...
The Wilds breaks ground on new 59-acre RV campground
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new attraction at The Wilds in Muskingum County is expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024. Construction on a 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million has started at The Wilds, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday. The future RV campground will...
Muse announces tour stop in Columbus with special guest Evanescence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Muse has announced their North American tour dates and locations for the Will Of The People world tour, with a stop in Columbus. The multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday,...
Fashion Week Columbus kicks off launch party Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion Week Columbus kicks off Friday!. The launch party sold out in less than 24 hours, however, there is still time to take in all the fashion and couture starting the week of October 9. Organizers said this is the 13th year of showcasing amazing...
Hurricane Ian: Columbus crews hit the road for Florida to help cleanup efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Crews across the U.S. have been sending extra help down south, including some from central Ohio, to help with clean-up as Hurricane Ian batters Florida and the southeast. “We have done this before,” said Ken Neverman, with ServiceMaster by Neverman, of his crews responding to...
Ohio reports 12,101 new COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In addition, Ohio reported 432 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 22 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 89 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases and 523 hospitalizations. ODH started...
Taste of Clintonville returns Thursday, 19 local eateries to highlight delicious items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Foods from Clintonville’s newest hotspots and old favorites will be served up on October 6 as Taste of Clintonville returns. Melanie Ash, Board President of Experience Clintonville joins Good Day Columbus to preview the finger-licking event. Participating restaurants include Local Cantina, Bleu & Fig,...
