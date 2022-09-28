Milling and Resurfacing of a portion of East Division Street in Audubon County starts Thursday

(Audubon) A fire that originated in a hot tub on Wednesday in Audubon caught a house on fire. Audubon Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen says the call came in at 8:22 a.m. for the fire at 209 Walnut Street. “I arrived at 8:26. We had a working structure fire. Our first engine was there about two minutes after I was. We were able to make an interior attack. We had some turbulent smoke showing from the roof on the rear of the dwelling. We made entry to the front and also had a crew on the roof for ventilation and we ended up with a crew at the rear of the house also, on the exterior.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO