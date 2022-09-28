ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Milling and Resurfacing of a portion of East Division Street in Audubon County starts Thursday

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Urfco_0iDgXPUW00

(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Road Department says starting Thursday (September 29), contractors will begin milling and resurfacing East Division Street from 190th Street/F32 south to the intersection of North Arlington Drive. East Division Street will be closed to thru traffic during this time. Residences located along the work area will be allowed access from the south. Work is scheduled to be completed by the afternoon of the 30th.

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Ambulance struck by a hit-and-run pickup in Atlantic

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle suspected of striking an ambulance in Atlantic, Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 4:27-p.m. at 10th and Olive Streets, when an out of town ambulance was hit by a white, short bed, crew cab style Chevy or GMC pickup truck.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors hear from City of Minden on projects and needs

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard from the City of Minden on their current projects and needs. Minden Mayor Kevin Zimmerman said a few of the major projects they have done in town include the lagoon project, a new water tower, and updating most of the water system; they looped the whole town with eight-inch PVC. Zimmerman then spoke about some of the things they need funding for.
MINDEN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Audubon County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Arlington, IA
County
Audubon County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Airport Aircraft Incident

(Red Oak) Montgomery County Emergency Management says at 12:19pm today (Friday), the Montgomery County Communications Center received a call from the Red Oak Airport reporting a small aircraft had slid off the runway while attempting to land. Red Oak Fire Department and Montgomery County EMA responded to the scene to verify the situation and determine no injuries or hazards existed.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond

(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

No injuries reported in structure fire in Audubon

(Audubon) A fire that originated in a hot tub on Wednesday in Audubon caught a house on fire. Audubon Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen says the call came in at 8:22 a.m. for the fire at 209 Walnut Street. “I arrived at 8:26. We had a working structure fire. Our first engine was there about two minutes after I was. We were able to make an interior attack. We had some turbulent smoke showing from the roof on the rear of the dwelling. We made entry to the front and also had a crew on the roof for ventilation and we ended up with a crew at the rear of the house also, on the exterior.”
AUDUBON, IA
K92.3

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#County Road#Milling#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#East Division Street#Audubon Co#North Arlington Drive
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department reports four arrests. Chloe Marguerite Coburn, 32, of Red Oak, was arrested Friday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Coburn was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond. Sean Alan Kinsley, 40, and Joshua Michael Lowe, 29, both of Red Oak,...
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brent William Michael, 47, of Malvern, on Tuesday for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000. Richard James Linfor, of Shenandoah, was arrested this morning for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa Patrol launches week-long speed enforcement effort

(Council Bluffs) -- Excessive speeding has increased dramatically in Iowa, and the Iowa State Patrol is launching a week-long speed enforcement project. That's according to the Patrol's District 3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault, who tells KMA News the state law enforcement agency is staffing-up until October 5th to crack down on excessive speeds. While speeds have likely gone down from the consistent 100 miles per hour or more during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devault says high speeds were still a factor in the majority of fatal car crashes last year in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Fatal single-vehicle accident near Griswold

(Cass Co) One person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle accident near Griswold on September 17th. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 3:53 a.m. Emergency Responders, including the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the area east of 590th and Yankton Road for a single vehicle accident. Emergency Responders found that a 2014 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Yankton Road, east of 590th Street, and for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and entered the south ditch. The vehicle continued in the grass ditch and eventually came to a rest in the embankment of a small creek.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 20-year-old Cody Alan Lynn Robertson of Creston on Wednesday at 302 N. Pine Street for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Officers transported Robertson to the Union County Jail, where he posted the $1,000 cash bond.
CRESTON, IA
superhits1027.com

Officials in 44 Iowa counties weigh in on carbon pipelines, Floyd the latest

CHARLES CITY — Officials in 44 Iowa counties have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the past week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof

ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
ADEL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board approves Settlement Draft Agreement Stemming from Atlantic Middle School Fire

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board approved the release and settlement draft agreement centered around the 2021 Atlantic Middle School Fire. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber said the agreement the board has access to, which is not a public record, was part of a motion filed with the Atlantic Community School Districts’ name on it.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy