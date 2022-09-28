Milling and Resurfacing of a portion of East Division Street in Audubon County starts Thursday
(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Road Department says starting Thursday (September 29), contractors will begin milling and resurfacing East Division Street from 190th Street/F32 south to the intersection of North Arlington Drive. East Division Street will be closed to thru traffic during this time. Residences located along the work area will be allowed access from the south. Work is scheduled to be completed by the afternoon of the 30th.
