BUFFALO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a feature story written about Jake Thompson by his grandmother Sheila Thompson. “We first met “Monroe Crossing” when they were playing at the Red Trail Vineyard in Buffalo, N.D. We live across the road. I have a grandson, Jake Thompson and he has a lot of special needs. He’s had several brain surgeries, is crippled on his right side because of cerebral palsy, he can walk with a leg brace. He went blind in his left eye at the age of 4. He’s had so many life flights to Rochester, M.N. for brain surgeries. He can see out of one eye, but his balance is bad. However, he is so happy and loves life. He cannot read or write, but loves music!

