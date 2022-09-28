Read full article on original website
2022 Hi Liner Homecoming Parade Highlights
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It was a great week for the Hi Liner Homecoming. Lots of great memories to cherish for many this past week. The light rain didn’t dampen the spirit of the Homecoming Parade. The Hi-Liner football team moved to 6-0 this season with a 40 to 6 victory over Wahpeton at Hanna Field on Friday, September 30th. Go Hi Liners!
Motorcyclist Injured West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) A Wyoming man was injured after the rear tire on his motorcycle went flat causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle on Interstate 94 six miles west of Valley City on Wednesday, September 28th around 3:15pm. The Highway Patrol 72-year-old man from Cody, Wyoming...
One injured in motorcycle crash near Valley City
He ended up losing control of the motorcycle and having to lay it down on its side, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
JPSD Parent Teacher Fall Conferences Oct. 3-4
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JPSD) – Jamestown Elementary Schools Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held on Monday, Oct. 3rd and on Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 3:15 PM to 6:15 PM. Elementary School conferences will be by appointment. Parents will be notified of their appointment by the staff. School will not be in...
USACE To Draw Down Lake Ashtabula & Homme Lake
ST. PAUL, M.N (USACE) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE,) St. Paul District, will lower levels of two North Dakota reservoirs, Lake Ashtabula behind Baldhill Dam, near Valley City, starting Monday, Oct. 3, and Homme Lake behind Homme Reservoir, near Park River, starting in November. Both draw...
Schill Named Unison Bank’s Artist of the Month
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Unison Bank) – Unison Bank announced that Rylee Schill is the organization’s Artist of the Month for October 2022. Each month, Unison Bank features local artists, photographers, quilters and creators, and their products or services. Since 2013, they have featured 98 artisans. Schill, a seventh-grade student...
Mary Zubrod
Mary Zubrod, age 90, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, September 27th at Mercy Hospital in Valley City. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 4th at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour before the Mass on Tuesday morning at the church. Interment will be in St. Catherine’s Catholic Cemetery in Valley City. An online guestbook and a livestream link for Mary’s service is available at www.lerudmathias.com.
Frontier Village General Store Work Underway for 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been a few years since the General Store at the Frontier Village has been open and operating. But, Jamestown Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says they’re working to prepare the building for 2023. Limke says with the changeover to the city...
The Story of Jake Thompson & Monroe Crossing
BUFFALO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a feature story written about Jake Thompson by his grandmother Sheila Thompson. “We first met “Monroe Crossing” when they were playing at the Red Trail Vineyard in Buffalo, N.D. We live across the road. I have a grandson, Jake Thompson and he has a lot of special needs. He’s had several brain surgeries, is crippled on his right side because of cerebral palsy, he can walk with a leg brace. He went blind in his left eye at the age of 4. He’s had so many life flights to Rochester, M.N. for brain surgeries. He can see out of one eye, but his balance is bad. However, he is so happy and loves life. He cannot read or write, but loves music!
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
Authorities investigating death of baby at North Dakota daycare
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Carrington, North Dakota Police Department is investigating the death of a baby at a daycare Monday. In a statement, Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster said police officers and Carrington Ambulance responded to a report of an unresponsive 5-month-old baby at an in-home daycare.
Sacred Beings Open House Saturday, October 1st
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new business is starting up on Central Avenue north in Valley City called Sacred Beings. Owner Autumn Meyer talked about focus of her business. An Open House for Scared Beings will be held Saturday, October 1st from 1pm to 3:30pm. Meyer said they...
Richard Henke
Richard Henke, 85, of Fargo, N.D. passed away peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home chapel (515 Central Ave. N. Valley City, N.D.). The service will be live streamed and available to view along with Richard’s obituary on his tribute page at www.leurdmathias.com.
No. 2 Jimmies Tame Tigers in Three Sets Friday
CRETE, Neb. (jimmiepride.com)– The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team maintained its winning ways with a sweep of Doane University Friday evening. Set scores were 25-20, 25-15, and 25-19. Jamestown (16-1 overall, 5-0 GPAC) plays two matches on Saturday, taking on Hastings (Neb.) College at 1 p.m. and Ottawa (Kan.) at 3 p.m.
#8 Tornadoes Volleyball Downs Barnes County North in Straight Sets
Oakes, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #8 Oakes Tornadoes took down the Barnes County North Bison in three straight sets on Thursday night, winning 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-12). Oakes picks up a huge district win to help keep their spot in the upper part of the district standings and to also keep a win streak going into the next statewide poll. The Oakes Tornadoes are now 3-1 in district play and 17-5 overall. The Bison fall to 0-3 in the district and 2-12 overall.
Absentee Ballots Available in North Dakota Starting Today
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Voters who cannot make it to the polls are wish to cast their ballots early can now do so as absentee voting is underway in North Dakota. The last day to drop off absentee ballots at Stutsman County Courthouse is Nov. 7. If you are mailing your ballot back, it must be postmarked by that day.
No. 14 Jimmies Beaten by No. 4 Minot State
In-state rivals met once again Friday evening at Wilson Arena as the 14th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team hosted No. 4 Minot State University. The Beavers came away with a 4-3 victory, the fourth time in the last five meetings that one goal decided the game. It was...
Reed James Nelson
Reed James Nelson April 27, 2022 – September 28, 202. Reed James Nelson, age 5 months, of Carrington, ND, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND. Reed’s Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022 from 11:00AM-1:00PM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00PM all at Grace Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND.
Hi-Liners Volleyball Falls to #1 Sheyenne
Valley City, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners won their first set at home since August 30th but were not able to get past the #1 Sheyenne Mustangs, falling 3-1 ( 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 9-25). The first set was close throughout the set with no team being able...
Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash
(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
