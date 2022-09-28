Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
theburgnews.com
Market Launch: Fresh Market brings Hershey residents, visitors new levels of food options
Last month, on a recent Thursday morning, a handful of people waited outside of locked doors for one of the most anticipated events in recent Hershey history. In the warm morning air, the excitement was building. On that day, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square opened in the former post...
abc27.com
Reese’s combines two of its own to create new candy
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Peanut butter and cereal lovers, rejoice!. Reese’s says it has “looked within” for a new product to satisfy both. The Hershey Company on Thursday announced the debut of Reese’s Big Cups stuffed with Reese’s Puffs — a combination of its peanut butter cup with its Reese’s Puffs cereal — saying it’s going to be a “game changer.”
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]
No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
Harrisburg business expands into space previously occupied by Bagel Lovers in Strawberry Square
A daycare center in Harrisburg has expanded its space and increased its capacity. Best Friends Daycare’s most recent expansion in Strawberry Square in Harrisburg has expanded its space from 7,000 square feet of space when it opened in Strawberry Square back in 2015 to 10,000 square feet of space, and its capacity from 80 children when it opened to 128.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
theburgnews.com
Make Bread, She Said: It may sound challenging, but homemade focaccia is deliciously rewarding
When I was growing up, there were very few nights when we didn’t have bread with dinner. And it couldn’t be just any bread. My father insisted it had to be the real Italian bread he knew from his childhood. And so, almost every week, he and my...
DCI: Food Truck Fest this month
Downtown Chambersburg is hosting its annual Fall Food Truck Fest on October 23rd, featuring almost two dozen vendors. Thousands of people are expected to crowd downtown for the festival. At least 20 vendors will join the event. Vendors will be spread throughout the downtown area. In addition to the food,...
Tanger Outlets Lancaster Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Blast from the Past Event, Oct. 16
Tanger Outlets Lancaster celebrates its 40th anniversary as a premier shopping destination in Lancaster County. To honor this milestone, the center is hosting a blast from the past event highlighting the property’s history and previous occupant, Skyvue Drive-In Theatre. The event will feature live music from Sour Grapes and food trucks from 4 – 7 p.m., followed by a free drive-in movie on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Schuylkill fire company starts new tradition with carnival
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — Rides cover the grounds of the Good Intent Hose Fire Company as they are set to start its inaugural Fireman's Carnival. Firefighter Jim Pothering, who has been a part of the fire company for 64 years, says fundraisers like this are crucial to keeping the station alive.
theburgnews.com
Bites & Beats: Jazzy’s Good Eats opens in Kline Village, serving up soul food, with a side of jazz
Sweet, salty and savory are three flavor profiles that describe the down-home cooking style of Harrisburg’s newest head chef, Jasmine “Jazzy” White. Descended from a long line of cooks, White has spent the past decade perfecting her family’s treasured recipes to one day open her own restaurant.
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Max
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible.
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
abc27.com
Gettysburg’s Devil’s Den to reopen this weekend
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park has announced that Devil’s Den will reopen to visitors on Friday, Sept. 30. After closing for renovations back in March for a rehabilitation project to address significant erosion along walkways, the area has reestablished features that make up this segment of the battlefield. It will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape which will help guests better understand the battle that took place in Gettysburg.
Pop-up kids consignment shop provides financial relief to thousands of families
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Just Between Friends, a pop-up consignment shop in Lancaster County, is relieving thousands of families amid inflation. Local families brought their gently-used and new items to the consignment shop where items are marked down by 50% to 90%. “People on tighter budgets can come and...
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania store
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday that a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million had recently been sold at a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the location that sold the winning ticket.
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in Pennsylvania
If you're a fan of delicious sub sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain will soon be opening a new location in Pennsylvania to help satisfy your cravings. Read on to learn more.
Deer management program to begin Saturday at Gettysburg National Military Park
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will soon begin conducting the lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of its White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement, the park announced Wednesday. Planned to run from October through March 2023, the deer removal "addresses...
