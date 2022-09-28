ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Patching underway on I-39 in LaSalle County

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says that construction work is underway on I-39 in LaSalle County. The work will cover 36 miles from the Marshall County Line to just south of the Lee County Line. There will be ramp closures beginning on Monday, October 10 to Friday, October 14...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website

The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
WILL COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Gas prices increase nationwide, Hurricane Ian impacts

GAS PRICES – The American Automobile Association says gasoline distribution could be limited in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways. Higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average to $3.79 per gallon. Local area gas prices in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties have increased by at least ten cents, now averaging up to $4.00 per gallon. The AAA says if demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the weekend. Currently, Illinois’ statewide average is $4.15 cents per gallon, steady with prices earlier this month.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Dixon, Bloomington and Kankakee airports receive honors from IDOT

SPRINGFIELD – Reflecting the importance and vitality of the state’s aviation system, area airports have received Airport of the Year awards from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The awards were presented during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena. The facilities were selected because of their accomplishments and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Among the award considerations safety record, maintenance of the facility, and promotion of aviation and educational events. Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington won Primary Airport of the Year, with the Greater Kankakee Airport and Dixon Municipal Airport honored with General Aviation Airport of the Year awards.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peru, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
classichits106.com

Ramp closures coming to I-39

MINONK – An extended ramp closure will be coming to I-39 in Woodford County. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that starting October 3rd the ramps to and from northbound I-39 at Minonk, exit 27 will be closed for construction. The patching and resurfacing work is expected to take two weeks and detours will be posted.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Illinois EPA announces notice of funding opportunity for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced an opportunity for the purchase and installation of new electric vehicle charging stations at publicly accessible locations. This opportunity is being made available in part due to the remaining Volkswagen Settlement funding. The Illinois EPA intends to fund $12.6 million a percentage of charging stations to be located at publicly accessible locations, including those in LaSalle and DeKalb counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyway#The Pedestrian#Public Works Department#Idot
walls102.com

LaSalle County reaches 5% unemployment rate

SPRINGFIELD – 5% of LaSalle County residents are unemployed, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. LaSalle County possesses one of the highest unemployment rates in Northern Illinois. Putnam County is not far behind at 4.7% up from 4.2% last month. Illinois statewide average is slightly up now at 4.5%, though significantly less than last year at 6%.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

NB Knoxville, EB War Memorial reopen after rollover crash

UPDATE (4:48 p.m) — All roads have been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash closed NB Knoxville Avenue and EB War Memorial Drive in Peoria Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said a cement truck turned the corner too sharply and rolled over on its side.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
WANE-TV

GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
WEST PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Suspect fires gun during during TRI-Dent buy bust operation in Streator

STREATOR – A suspect fired a gun during a TRI-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team buy-bust operation in Streator on Thursday. Streator Police and TRI-Dent agents were in the 1100 block of North Park Street around 1:45 PM to make a controlled purchase of purported MDMA, or Ecstasy, from 20-year-old Courtney M. Perkins of Streator. A vehicle driven by a 26-year-old woman from Streator, Alaina J. Cravatta arrived and she allegedly met with an undercover agent to engage in the purchase of drugs. The agent reportedly identified himself and attempted to take her into custody when Perkins allegedly arrived on foot and fired a small caliber gun in the direction of the agent and Cravatta. Perkins and a handgun were recovered after a short pursuit according to TRI-Dent. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail. Cravatta was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. She is being held on $1,000,000 bond. Perkins is being held without bond and has been charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Attempted Murder.
STREATOR, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted for driving while high, causing traffic death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman. Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two...
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Area police aware of suspicious person trying to get into schools

Area schools and police departments say they are aware of a person allegedly trying to enter schools in multiple districts. In a joint news release with the Oswego and Plainfield police departments, the Aurora Police Department says it spoke with the person in question and conducted a thorough investigation and found that there is no credible threat to the public.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed over the weekend when she was hit by a vehicle in Bloomington. Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the woman is 29-year-old Yesenia Navarrete of Bloomington. An autopsy is pending and her death remains under investigation by Yoder’s […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy