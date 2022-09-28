STREATOR – A suspect fired a gun during a TRI-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team buy-bust operation in Streator on Thursday. Streator Police and TRI-Dent agents were in the 1100 block of North Park Street around 1:45 PM to make a controlled purchase of purported MDMA, or Ecstasy, from 20-year-old Courtney M. Perkins of Streator. A vehicle driven by a 26-year-old woman from Streator, Alaina J. Cravatta arrived and she allegedly met with an undercover agent to engage in the purchase of drugs. The agent reportedly identified himself and attempted to take her into custody when Perkins allegedly arrived on foot and fired a small caliber gun in the direction of the agent and Cravatta. Perkins and a handgun were recovered after a short pursuit according to TRI-Dent. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail. Cravatta was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. She is being held on $1,000,000 bond. Perkins is being held without bond and has been charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Attempted Murder.

STREATOR, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO