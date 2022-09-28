Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Patching underway on I-39 in LaSalle County
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says that construction work is underway on I-39 in LaSalle County. The work will cover 36 miles from the Marshall County Line to just south of the Lee County Line. There will be ramp closures beginning on Monday, October 10 to Friday, October 14...
959theriver.com
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website
The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
walls102.com
Gas prices increase nationwide, Hurricane Ian impacts
GAS PRICES – The American Automobile Association says gasoline distribution could be limited in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian due to a lack of electricity and flooded roads and highways. Higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average to $3.79 per gallon. Local area gas prices in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties have increased by at least ten cents, now averaging up to $4.00 per gallon. The AAA says if demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the weekend. Currently, Illinois’ statewide average is $4.15 cents per gallon, steady with prices earlier this month.
walls102.com
Dixon, Bloomington and Kankakee airports receive honors from IDOT
SPRINGFIELD – Reflecting the importance and vitality of the state’s aviation system, area airports have received Airport of the Year awards from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The awards were presented during the Illinois Public Airports Association Fall Conference in Galena. The facilities were selected because of their accomplishments and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction. Among the award considerations safety record, maintenance of the facility, and promotion of aviation and educational events. Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington won Primary Airport of the Year, with the Greater Kankakee Airport and Dixon Municipal Airport honored with General Aviation Airport of the Year awards.
classichits106.com
Ramp closures coming to I-39
MINONK – An extended ramp closure will be coming to I-39 in Woodford County. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that starting October 3rd the ramps to and from northbound I-39 at Minonk, exit 27 will be closed for construction. The patching and resurfacing work is expected to take two weeks and detours will be posted.
walls102.com
Illinois EPA announces notice of funding opportunity for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced an opportunity for the purchase and installation of new electric vehicle charging stations at publicly accessible locations. This opportunity is being made available in part due to the remaining Volkswagen Settlement funding. The Illinois EPA intends to fund $12.6 million a percentage of charging stations to be located at publicly accessible locations, including those in LaSalle and DeKalb counties.
Suspicious person requested to tour west suburban schools: Police
Aurora police said a person had contacted several schools in Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield, inquiring about taking tours of the schools. Police said that in no instance did the person ever enter any school building.
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
walls102.com
LaSalle County reaches 5% unemployment rate
SPRINGFIELD – 5% of LaSalle County residents are unemployed, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. LaSalle County possesses one of the highest unemployment rates in Northern Illinois. Putnam County is not far behind at 4.7% up from 4.2% last month. Illinois statewide average is slightly up now at 4.5%, though significantly less than last year at 6%.
Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
Central Illinois Proud
NB Knoxville, EB War Memorial reopen after rollover crash
UPDATE (4:48 p.m) — All roads have been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash closed NB Knoxville Avenue and EB War Memorial Drive in Peoria Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said a cement truck turned the corner too sharply and rolled over on its side.
Batavia woman struck, killed while crossing street in Geneva, police say
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing State Street in Geneva Wednesday night.
WANE-TV
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
Ministers rally against 'misinformation' on SAFE-T Act; ex-prosecutor says concerns are valid
The SAFE-T Act has been touted as historic criminal justice reform legislation, but has become one of most hotly-debated topics this political season.
walls102.com
Suspect fires gun during during TRI-Dent buy bust operation in Streator
STREATOR – A suspect fired a gun during a TRI-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team buy-bust operation in Streator on Thursday. Streator Police and TRI-Dent agents were in the 1100 block of North Park Street around 1:45 PM to make a controlled purchase of purported MDMA, or Ecstasy, from 20-year-old Courtney M. Perkins of Streator. A vehicle driven by a 26-year-old woman from Streator, Alaina J. Cravatta arrived and she allegedly met with an undercover agent to engage in the purchase of drugs. The agent reportedly identified himself and attempted to take her into custody when Perkins allegedly arrived on foot and fired a small caliber gun in the direction of the agent and Cravatta. Perkins and a handgun were recovered after a short pursuit according to TRI-Dent. Both were taken to the LaSalle County Jail. Cravatta was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. She is being held on $1,000,000 bond. Perkins is being held without bond and has been charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Attempted Murder.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for driving while high, causing traffic death
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman. Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two...
Coal City realtors receive Accredited Commercial Practitioner certification
Lori Bonarek and Jennifer Phillips, brokers with Lori Bonarek Realty, recently were recognized for receiving Accredited Commercial Practitioner certification from the Mainstreet Organization of Realtors. The certification is held by fewer than 175 brokers in Illinois. The associated program provides training in commercial real estate.
WSPY NEWS
Area police aware of suspicious person trying to get into schools
Area schools and police departments say they are aware of a person allegedly trying to enter schools in multiple districts. In a joint news release with the Oswego and Plainfield police departments, the Aurora Police Department says it spoke with the person in question and conducted a thorough investigation and found that there is no credible threat to the public.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed over the weekend when she was hit by a vehicle in Bloomington. Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said the woman is 29-year-old Yesenia Navarrete of Bloomington. An autopsy is pending and her death remains under investigation by Yoder’s […]
