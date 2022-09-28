Read full article on original website
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Scott Zolak Confidently Makes Prediction About Mac Jones’ Injury Treatment
Since neither Mac Jones nor Bill Belichick is going to give us anything, Patriots fans and media members alike have to try and piece together clues about the quarterback’s injury situation. At this point, really the only thing the public knows about Jones’ ailment is that it’s a sprained...
John Harbaugh Is Hinting At Major Return For Ravens
For the first time in a long time, the Baltimore Ravens could see the return of bookend left tackle Ronnie Stanley. "John Harbaugh said 'it could be this week' for LT Ronnie Stanley, who has yet to play this season. Stanley did increase his workload today." Stanley has only played...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Punishment News
Myles Garrett was reportedly operating his vehicle at an "unsafe speed" at the time of his single-car crash on Monday. The Cleveland Browns pass rusher was going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone when he lost control of his 2021 Porshe and flipped off the side of the road. He's been issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, per ESPN.
Aaron Rodgers Attaches Label To Matthew Judon Before Patriots-Packers Game
Brian Hoyer probably won’t be the only Patriots player who will need to step up Sunday when New England visits the Green Bay. Under the impression that the visitors’ offense won’t be at full strength, the entire Patriots defense will need to rise to the occasion when the unit goes toe-to-toe with the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense. New England’s D also should be looking to make a statement after Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens moved the football with relative ease this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Robert Griffin III Disagrees With Patriots Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots could be starting a different quarterback against the Green Bay Packers this week. Mac Jones, the team's usual starter, has an injured ankle and appears likely to miss some time. In the event he can't play, New England head coach Bill Belichick has already said it will be veteran Brian Hoyer taking his place.
What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Packers game
The Patriots are heavy underdogs as they might be without Mac Jones. Mac Jones is caught in a pickle. If his Patriots teammates are to “not count him out” for this Sunday at Green Bay, as the quarterback reportedly said on Thursday, then the question becomes how was the second-year kid ready to return eight days after it looked like someone had just removed his spleen with nothing but a spork?
Lions Anxiously Await Jameson Williams' NFL Debut
Read more on the Detroit Lions anxiously awaiting rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' return.
Watch: Things Got Heated On ESPN's 'Get Up' This Morning
The Get Up crew got in a heated debate about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday morning. Kimberley A. Martin believes Tua has shown all he needs to prove himself as the Dolphins' longterm franchise quarterback. "He's the quarterback of a 3-0 team. The only 3-0 team in the...
Bills at Ravens: Wednesday injury reports
OL Ryan Bates (concussion) CB Christian Benford (hand) OL Dion Dawkins (illness) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) TE Dawson Knox (back/hip) CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee) Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2 but played last week. … Poyer did not play in Week 3.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Chris Godwin is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buccaneers
Chris Godwin is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Whether or not Godwin plays Sunday likely won’t be decided until about 90 minutes before game time when the Bucs have to announce who will be inactive for the game. Godwin came into this season rehabbing a torn ACL, was able to get through that, but then injured his hamstring during the team’s Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and hasn’t played since.
Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report
Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
Hunter Renfrow Won't Play Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders
Hunter Renfrow won’t play Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders’ official website reports. Sunday will mark the second consecutive game that Renfrow has missed due to a concussion. Renfrow suffered the concussion late in the Raiders’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, SNF Showdown
We get another salivating quarterback matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, as the Bucs hope to be a bright spot in the community after a difficult weekend in the wake of Hurricane Ian.Chiefs @ Bucs Game Information. Location: Raymond...
Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 4 vs. Jaguars
The Eagles and Jaguars are less than 24 hours away from an emotional Sunday afternoon matchup that’ll feature the return of Doug Pederson to Lincoln Financial Field. Pederson has Jacksonville off to a 2-1 start, and they feature Trevor Lawrence at quarterback with some talented weapons in wide receiver Christian Kirk and running back James Robinson. The Jaguars have a trio of talented pass-rushing linebackers and an improved secondary on defense.
Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown OUT Sunday, RB D'Andre Swift Unlikely
Looking to claw back to the .500 mark, the 1-2 Detroit Lions will likely take the field Sunday minus two of their best offensive players. According to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is out for Week 4’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks, while running back D’Andre Swift is unlikely to play.
Patriots Player Throws Cold Water On Stunning Mac Jones Report
Patriots fans might want to avoid getting their hopes up about a report intended to do just that. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Thursday reported Jones hadn’t ruled himself out for this Sunday night’s road game against the Green Bay Packers. The news arrived mere days after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported New England’s starting quarterback likely will miss multiple games after suffering a severe high ankle sprain last Sunday.
Patriots QB Mac Jones Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Packers
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jones was never in contention to play this week until reporters spotted him suited up at team practice on Friday. It was nothing, as Jones is now ruled out, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will get the start. The Patriots are Week 4’s biggest underdog as they travel to Lambeau to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
