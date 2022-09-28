Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
Related
Western Queens Gazette
Local-Express
Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer and Head of Environmental, Social & Governance of Citizens, leads an organization focused on building the capabilities to deliver excellent experiences for customers in a rapidly changing banking environment including working to enact sustainable and systemic change leading the company’s ESG efforts. Johnson has...
Western Queens Gazette
Star Journal Sept. 1911
Get into a conversation with a long time Queens resident and you’re likely to discover a subscriber of the Long Island Star–Journal, a daily paper that informed the community about local and world news until it folded in 1968. Welcome to September 1911!. The big news in Queens...
Western Queens Gazette
Feds: 4 Men Face 20 Years in Scheme to Defraud NYC
Federal agents arrested four East Elmhurst men on September 21st, charged with wire fraud and other counts in connection with homeless shelter contracts with New York City worth $12 million, federal prosecutors said. According to a criminal complaint unsealed last week in Manhattan Federal Court, Liaquat Cheema, 62, and Ali...
Western Queens Gazette
New York Greek Film Expo 2022
The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) has announced the lineup for its annual New York Greek Film Expo, a Greek film festival for all New Yorkers, to be held September 29—October 9, expanding to four theaters across the New York metro area. HFS will present 15 screenings of 12...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Western Queens Gazette
Kupferberg Center for the Arts Announces Fall 2022 Season
Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) at Queens College, the largest multidisciplinary cultural complex in Queens, announces its fall 2022 season, presented with major support from New York Community Bank. “KCA is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Queens College campus for a fall season of diverse performances and...
Western Queens Gazette
It’s In Queens! (Sept. 30 to Oct. 6)
Openings, opera, and Oktoberfest. It all starts with the letter “o” as Queens welcomes October this week. Abraham Lincoln makes an appearance, too. Sept. 30, Queensboro Dance Festival Grand Finale, Oct. 2. After presenting several dozen shows across the borough over the past few months, the Queensboro Dance...
Western Queens Gazette
Weekly Curbside Composting Coming To Queens
Weekly curbside composting throughout Queens by the Department of Sanitation begins October 3. “This will make New York City home to the largest composting program in the nation,” said Mayor Eric Adams in an August 8 release. The program is available to all Queens residents in all residential buildings...
Western Queens Gazette
The Pulpit
Times and dates are subject to change. Please call event sponsors to confirm. ****Some events might have been cancelled. We advise that you call the specific site for info before going. ****To All Houses Of Worship: Please send us info you wish to announce in this column pertaining to any...
RELATED PEOPLE
Western Queens Gazette
HANAC’s 50th Anniversary
HANAC’s 50th Anniversary Gala is being held on October 21 at the Mandarin Oriental New York. The HANAC Board of Directors announced the Gala “Honoring Evangeline Douris, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors, for her Lifetime of Service on Friday, October 21, 2022. Reception 7:30 PM, Dinner 8:30 PM, Black Tie. We look forward to celebrating with all of you!”
Western Queens Gazette
Crime Watch
Police are searching for two thugs who stalked and attacked an 81-year-old man outside a billiard hall in Jackson Heights early Friday, a police spokesperson said. Cops said the victim was walking on 34th Avenue near 70th Street just before 6 a.m. on September 23rd when the two hooded suspects jumped out of a red SUV and accosted him several blocks from his family home.
Western Queens Gazette
Astoria Man Charged In Hit-Run
A 40-year-old Astoria man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for fatally striking a 5-year-old boy with his pickup truck on September 1st and fleeing the scene without stopping, police said. Cops said 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez was holding his father’s hand as they attempted to cross 100th Street near...
Western Queens Gazette
FDNY: October is Fire Safety Month
Fire officials have marked October as Fire Safety Month, pointing to electric space heaters with faulty wiring as the number one cold weather killer, and the leading cause of fires during cold weather months. “Space heaters are, without a doubt, the main cause of house fires during the winter months,” FDNY officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Queens Gazette
Broadway Stars Perform At Kaufman
Theatre fans in Queens were in for a dramatic treat when the stars from Wicked, Six the Musical, and Beetlejuice made an appearance in the Kaufman Arts District at Kaufman Astoria Studios on Friday, September 23. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment presented Broadway in the Boros, which was free to attend and open to the general public. The family friendly event also had wheelchair and American Sign Language accommodations.
Comments / 0