Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Duckwrth talks new tour, new music and new lessons learnedThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium: The facelifts of The Shoe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Stadium has received several facelifts during its 100-year history, and the people who probably notice the changes the most are the stadium Redcoats. They're the front-line ambassadors to anyone entering The Shoe. "We help people if they need information, where to go, help them...
myfox28columbus.com
2002 Week 5: Looking back at OSU's 45-17 defeat of Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Following a Week 4 scare at Cincinnati, the Buckeyes righted the ship against Indiana on the strength of a 17-point third quarter that put the game out of reach. Ohio State never trailed, building leads of 14-3 and 21-10, but the visiting Hoosiers stayed in it...
myfox28columbus.com
'It' a big responsibility,' Olentangy Orange alum will dot the 'i' in OSU-Rutgers matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I remember seeing the band and thinking, I am going to be a part of that someday," Dylan Penka said. Dylan is a fifth year at Ohio State University. The Olentangy Orange alum said he grew up a Buckeye fan. "My connection with Ohio State...
myfox28columbus.com
The Fight: Ohio State unveils hype trailer for matchup with Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will host Rutgers Saturday afternoon in their fifth consecutive home game to start the season. The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game Thursday night. It's titled ch. V the fight. "Every time the bell goes 'ding, ding'...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Expect rain for OSU homecoming game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Hurricane Ian returns to land Friday, the Carolinas are hunkering down. Rain will move into Ohio late tonight and through parts of Saturday. We may see some scattered showers during the Buckeyes’ game. Then, we begin to dry out Sunday. Next week looks mostly cool and dry.
myfox28columbus.com
First Scores: Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 38- New Albany 24. Olentangy Liberty 28- Upper Arlington 27 (OT) Hilliard Davidson 14-...
myfox28columbus.com
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whether you're looking for an outdoor activity this weekend or indoor activity, we've got you covered!. Check out this list of events and festivals happening in Central Ohio this weekend. September 30. Jurrasic World Live at the Schottenstein Center: Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating...
RELATED PEOPLE
myfox28columbus.com
Friday Night Rivals: Newark Catholic vs. Johnstown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, Newark Catholic will make the short trip to Johnstown High School to take on the Johnnies on Friday Night Rivals. Kickoff between the Green Wave and Johnnies is set for 7 p.m. Friday and you can...
myfox28columbus.com
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU announces new name for Innovation District
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's going to be the size of a small city but it's part of Ohio State's campus. "Carmenton" is the new name of the Innovation District. A lot of construction is taking place on the west campus, but it's going to be more than a technology and research building.
myfox28columbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
myfox28columbus.com
Rod Wave announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During his upcoming Beautiful Mind Tour, Rod Wave will be making a stop in Columbus to perform at Nationwide Arena. Wave will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Ticketmaster on Oct. 7. The...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
myfox28columbus.com
OSU Crime Report: Car thefts up in 2021, most categories down from 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University on Friday released its annual crime and security report, showing that most crime categories saw only small spikes from 2020 to 2021, but were down significantly from 2019. The report covers incidents that took place on the OSU campus. Below are a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Experience Columbus launches Ohio Style Pizza Trail to celebrate national pizza month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of national pizza month, Experience Columbus is launching a new Columbus Style Pizza Trail to help visitors and locals discover Columbus-style pizza. Defined by its thin crust, small square slices, and edge-to-edge toppings Columbus-style pizza can be traced back to 1934, according to...
myfox28columbus.com
The Wilds breaks ground on new 59-acre RV campground
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new attraction at The Wilds in Muskingum County is expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024. Construction on a 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million has started at The Wilds, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday. The future RV campground will...
myfox28columbus.com
Fashion Week Columbus kicks off launch party Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion Week Columbus kicks off Friday!. The launch party sold out in less than 24 hours, however, there is still time to take in all the fashion and couture starting the week of October 9. Organizers said this is the 13th year of showcasing amazing...
myfox28columbus.com
Hurricane Ian: Columbus crews hit the road for Florida to help cleanup efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Crews across the U.S. have been sending extra help down south, including some from central Ohio, to help with clean-up as Hurricane Ian batters Florida and the southeast. “We have done this before,” said Ken Neverman, with ServiceMaster by Neverman, of his crews responding to...
Comments / 0