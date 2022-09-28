ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium: The facelifts of The Shoe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Stadium has received several facelifts during its 100-year history, and the people who probably notice the changes the most are the stadium Redcoats. They're the front-line ambassadors to anyone entering The Shoe. "We help people if they need information, where to go, help them...
myfox28columbus.com

2002 Week 5: Looking back at OSU's 45-17 defeat of Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Following a Week 4 scare at Cincinnati, the Buckeyes righted the ship against Indiana on the strength of a 17-point third quarter that put the game out of reach. Ohio State never trailed, building leads of 14-3 and 21-10, but the visiting Hoosiers stayed in it...
myfox28columbus.com

The Fight: Ohio State unveils hype trailer for matchup with Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will host Rutgers Saturday afternoon in their fifth consecutive home game to start the season. The Buckeyes released their hype trailer for the game Thursday night. It's titled ch. V the fight. "Every time the bell goes 'ding, ding'...
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Expect rain for OSU homecoming game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Hurricane Ian returns to land Friday, the Carolinas are hunkering down. Rain will move into Ohio late tonight and through parts of Saturday. We may see some scattered showers during the Buckeyes’ game. Then, we begin to dry out Sunday. Next week looks mostly cool and dry.
myfox28columbus.com

First Scores: Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 38- New Albany 24. Olentangy Liberty 28- Upper Arlington 27 (OT) Hilliard Davidson 14-...
myfox28columbus.com

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whether you're looking for an outdoor activity this weekend or indoor activity, we've got you covered!. Check out this list of events and festivals happening in Central Ohio this weekend. September 30. Jurrasic World Live at the Schottenstein Center: Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating...
myfox28columbus.com

Friday Night Rivals: Newark Catholic vs. Johnstown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, Newark Catholic will make the short trip to Johnstown High School to take on the Johnnies on Friday Night Rivals. Kickoff between the Green Wave and Johnnies is set for 7 p.m. Friday and you can...
myfox28columbus.com

OSU announces new name for Innovation District

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's going to be the size of a small city but it's part of Ohio State's campus. "Carmenton" is the new name of the Innovation District. A lot of construction is taking place on the west campus, but it's going to be more than a technology and research building.
myfox28columbus.com

Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
myfox28columbus.com

Rod Wave announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During his upcoming Beautiful Mind Tour, Rod Wave will be making a stop in Columbus to perform at Nationwide Arena. Wave will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Ticketmaster on Oct. 7. The...
myfox28columbus.com

OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
myfox28columbus.com

OSU Crime Report: Car thefts up in 2021, most categories down from 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University on Friday released its annual crime and security report, showing that most crime categories saw only small spikes from 2020 to 2021, but were down significantly from 2019. The report covers incidents that took place on the OSU campus. Below are a...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
myfox28columbus.com

The Wilds breaks ground on new 59-acre RV campground

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new attraction at The Wilds in Muskingum County is expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024. Construction on a 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million has started at The Wilds, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday. The future RV campground will...
myfox28columbus.com

Fashion Week Columbus kicks off launch party Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion Week Columbus kicks off Friday!. The launch party sold out in less than 24 hours, however, there is still time to take in all the fashion and couture starting the week of October 9. Organizers said this is the 13th year of showcasing amazing...
COLUMBUS, OH

