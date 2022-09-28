ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MA

tmpresale.com

The Dolly Disco in Cambridge, MA – pre-sale passcode

The Dolly Disco presale passcode has finally been posted: During this presale everyone who has the password will have an opportunity to get sweet seats before they go on sale. It seems like this could very well be your one opportunity ever to see The Dolly Disco live in Cambridge, MA.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
tmpresale.com

Phil Rosenthal at The Wilbur in Boston Dec 11th, 2022 – presale passcode

The newewst Phil Rosenthal presale code has been published! While this short pre-sale opportunity exists, you get the chance to order Phil Rosenthal show tickets before tickets go on sale to the public. What an wonderful experience is in store for you, your friends who might like to go with...
BOSTON, MA
Salisbury, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Manchester Mural Festival

Tuesday, October 4th — Tonight, some downtown Manchester buildings are a lot more vibrant than they used to be. The colorful canvases were part of the first-ever mural festival in The Queen City. The public art event brought together community members and artists to tell their stories, through work we all get to enjoy now.
MANCHESTER, NH
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA

Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
SALEM, MA
FUN 107

Boston’s WGBH Call Sign Makes a ‘Hill’ of a Lot of Sense

While perusing the internet, I learned a little something that the media geek in me never knew about until today: how Boston’s WGBH got its call letters. WGBH is the call sign for both the public radio and public television stations in Boston, so I always assumed it stood for “Greater Boston” something-or-other.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
Ma
bostonrealestatetimes.com

R. W. Holmes Negotiates Flex Building Sale in Haverhill, MA

WAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, today announced that they recently negotiated the sale of a 22,541-square-foot flex building in Haverhill, MA. Located at 242 Neck Road, the building was acquired by Richardson Green,...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families

BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said.     Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list. 
BROOKLINE, MA
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Shadow Riders#Statics#Performing#Presale Passwords
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

UMass Lowell Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony Sold Out

LOWELL, Mass. - Tickets for the 2022 UMass Lowell Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony are officially sold out. To watch the event live, please click here. Tickets for Saturday's hockey home opener against St. Lawrence are still available for purchase through the box office.
LOWELL, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA

Community Policy