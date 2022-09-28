Read full article on original website
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
Western Queens Gazette
Kupferberg Center for the Arts Announces Fall 2022 Season
Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) at Queens College, the largest multidisciplinary cultural complex in Queens, announces its fall 2022 season, presented with major support from New York Community Bank. “KCA is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Queens College campus for a fall season of diverse performances and...
NYC overhauls middle and high school admissions
In a major shift for high school admissions, eighth graders from across the five boroughs with course grades in the top 15% of their class last year will have priority in scoring seats at some of New York City’s most selective high schools, Chancellor David Banks said Thursday.Middle schools, meanwhile, will once again be allowed to screen students based on grades and other metrics for the first time since before the...
Western Queens Gazette
Weekly Curbside Composting Coming To Queens
Weekly curbside composting throughout Queens by the Department of Sanitation begins October 3. “This will make New York City home to the largest composting program in the nation,” said Mayor Eric Adams in an August 8 release. The program is available to all Queens residents in all residential buildings...
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
Western Queens Gazette
Taste Of Sunnyside Coming Soon
The Taste of Sunnyside’s 2022 new additions have just been announced. Have you purchased your tickets yet? Purchase your ticket before they’re gone!. Check out this year’s Taste of Sunnyside growing participant list:. 43 Bar & Grill (Home of the Atomic Wings!) Arcobaleno Gelateria NYC. Alewife Brewing...
Western Queens Gazette
HANAC’s 50th Anniversary
HANAC’s 50th Anniversary Gala is being held on October 21 at the Mandarin Oriental New York. The HANAC Board of Directors announced the Gala “Honoring Evangeline Douris, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors, for her Lifetime of Service on Friday, October 21, 2022. Reception 7:30 PM, Dinner 8:30 PM, Black Tie. We look forward to celebrating with all of you!”
Washington Square News
New NYU Langone medical facility in Cobble Hill to open in 2023
NYU Langone Health is finishing work on a new ambulatory care clinic in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, a five-story facility that is intended to open mid-2023. The new center will include operating rooms, an emergency department and offices for primary care and specialty physicians. The new emergency department will replace the one that is currently housed in NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, which opened in 2017.
NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors
Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC
Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall. On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
Schools Chancellor unveils new admissions policy for NYC middle and high schools
Banks' announcement marks the first time he is wading into one of the biggest controversies for the nation's largest school district.
Western Queens Gazette
Broadway Stars Perform At Kaufman
Theatre fans in Queens were in for a dramatic treat when the stars from Wicked, Six the Musical, and Beetlejuice made an appearance in the Kaufman Arts District at Kaufman Astoria Studios on Friday, September 23. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment presented Broadway in the Boros, which was free to attend and open to the general public. The family friendly event also had wheelchair and American Sign Language accommodations.
Western Queens Gazette
New York Greek Film Expo 2022
The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) has announced the lineup for its annual New York Greek Film Expo, a Greek film festival for all New Yorkers, to be held September 29—October 9, expanding to four theaters across the New York metro area. HFS will present 15 screenings of 12...
Rose challenges Malliotakis to a ‘No Lie’ pledge on campaign trail
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose is challenging opponent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) to “tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” on the campaign trail or else make a hefty donation to charity. Rose announced his proposal on Thursday...
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
eastnewyork.com
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York
The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
otdowntown.com
The Crackdown On Loud Cars Is On A Roll
Noise in New York City, like the vibrating drilling of construction or the booming sound of music coming from the apartment next door, isn’t unheard of. It’s more like a defining feature. But loud, startling growls from souped-up cars might finally be meeting their match, as the Department of Environmental Protection prepares to expand its Muffler Noise Pilot Program from a lone location to eight, after a successful trial that wrapped up in June.
Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO
When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
