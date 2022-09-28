ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Western Queens Gazette

Kupferberg Center for the Arts Announces Fall 2022 Season

Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) at Queens College, the largest multidisciplinary cultural complex in Queens, announces its fall 2022 season, presented with major support from New York Community Bank. “KCA is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Queens College campus for a fall season of diverse performances and...
QUEENS, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC overhauls middle and high school admissions

In a major shift for high school admissions, eighth graders from across the five boroughs with course grades in the top 15% of their class last year will have priority in scoring seats at some of New York City’s most selective high schools, Chancellor David Banks said Thursday.Middle schools, meanwhile, will once again be allowed to screen students based on grades and other metrics for the first time since before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Weekly Curbside Composting Coming To Queens

Weekly curbside composting throughout Queens by the Department of Sanitation begins October 3. “This will make New York City home to the largest composting program in the nation,” said Mayor Eric Adams in an August 8 release. The program is available to all Queens residents in all residential buildings...
QUEENS, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Taste Of Sunnyside Coming Soon

The Taste of Sunnyside’s 2022 new additions have just been announced. Have you purchased your tickets yet? Purchase your ticket before they’re gone!. Check out this year’s Taste of Sunnyside growing participant list:. 43 Bar & Grill (Home of the Atomic Wings!) Arcobaleno Gelateria NYC. Alewife Brewing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

HANAC’s 50th Anniversary

HANAC’s 50th Anniversary Gala is being held on October 21 at the Mandarin Oriental New York. The HANAC Board of Directors announced the Gala “Honoring Evangeline Douris, Co-Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors, for her Lifetime of Service on Friday, October 21, 2022. Reception 7:30 PM, Dinner 8:30 PM, Black Tie. We look forward to celebrating with all of you!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

New NYU Langone medical facility in Cobble Hill to open in 2023

NYU Langone Health is finishing work on a new ambulatory care clinic in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, a five-story facility that is intended to open mid-2023. The new center will include operating rooms, an emergency department and offices for primary care and specialty physicians. The new emergency department will replace the one that is currently housed in NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, which opened in 2017.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors

Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Hermès Is About to Open One of Its Biggest Stores in the World in NYC

Hermès is opening a massive new flagship in New York City this fall.  On Thursday, the French maison announced it will start welcoming customers to a 20,250-square-foot flagship store on October 3. The Upper East Side destination at 706 Madison Avenue is a fusion of three existing buildings that have been adjoined by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, led by award-winning architect Denis Montel. The structure, which will offer both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, furniture and homewares, was designed as a union of “New York dynamism and Parisian elegance,” according to the brand. The central structure of the boutique is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Broadway Stars Perform At Kaufman

Theatre fans in Queens were in for a dramatic treat when the stars from Wicked, Six the Musical, and Beetlejuice made an appearance in the Kaufman Arts District at Kaufman Astoria Studios on Friday, September 23. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment presented Broadway in the Boros, which was free to attend and open to the general public. The family friendly event also had wheelchair and American Sign Language accommodations.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

New York Greek Film Expo 2022

The Hellenic Film Society USA (HFS) has announced the lineup for its annual New York Greek Film Expo, a Greek film festival for all New Yorkers, to be held September 29—October 9, expanding to four theaters across the New York metro area. HFS will present 15 screenings of 12...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
eastnewyork.com

Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
BROOKLYN, NY
otdowntown.com

The Crackdown On Loud Cars Is On A Roll

Noise in New York City, like the vibrating drilling of construction or the booming sound of music coming from the apartment next door, isn’t unheard of. It’s more like a defining feature. But loud, startling growls from souped-up cars might finally be meeting their match, as the Department of Environmental Protection prepares to expand its Muffler Noise Pilot Program from a lone location to eight, after a successful trial that wrapped up in June.
MANHATTAN, NY
Outsider.com

Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO

When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
NEW YORK CITY, NY

