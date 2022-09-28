Sun Prairie Flowers selling 2022 State Capitol Ornament

The 2022 Capitol Ornament, inspired by the Dane County Farmers Market on the Capitol Square, is being unveiled to coincide with its 50th Anniversary.

The largest producers-only markets in the nation, the Dane County Farmers Market was first held on Sept. 30, 1972. The beloved downtown Madison tradition will celebrate its half century on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

The 2022 Capitol Ornament features the State Capitol with its majestic dome, the array of vendors lining the sidewalks of the Capitol Square, and a sampling of the Wisconsin grown produce offered each Saturday.

“This year’s Capitol Ornament is a salute to the original visionaries who launched the market and the producers whose hard work and energy have made it a longstanding success,” said Cate Zeuske, who created the annual ornament program in 2004.

“The market’s presence on the Capitol Square, with the historic building and lush grounds as a backdrop,” Zeuske added, “has played a key role in its continued growth and popularity.”

Priced at $20, the ornament is available at the following locations, while supplies last:

• Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick, 245 E. Main St.;

• Online at wisconsinhistory.org/CapitolOrnament ;

• The gift shop at the Wisconsin Historical Museum—16 North Carroll St., Madison;

• The Capitol Tour Desk in the ground floor rotunda of the State Capitol;

• The gift shop at the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison;

• Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe Street, Madison;

• Brennan’s Market, 8210 Watts Road, Madison;

• Tis the Season, 6333 University Avenue, Middleton; and

• The Bruce Company, 2830 Parmenter Street, Middleton.

Former Madison Mayor William Dyke launched the planning effort in the early 1970’s to establish a market to provide farmers with a site to sell their produce. He insisted that the Capitol Square was the ideal location for an open-air market in the European tradition.

Market Historian and longtime market vendor Quentin Carpenter praised the ornament announcement.

“This year’s Capitol Ornament is a welcome complement to the festivities planned for our 50th Anniversary on October 1st,” Carpenter added.

Proceeds from the sale of the ornament go to the Capitol Restoration Fund. The ornament’s design is developed by a committee of volunteers, supported by the Wisconsin Historical Foundation.

For more information on the Capitol Ornament, contact Zeuske at 920-264-7027.

For more information on the 50th Anniversary, contact Quentin Carpenter, quentin@dcfm.org. For more information about the market and its 50th anniversary plans, visit www.dcfm.org .