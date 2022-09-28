ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Officials Push to Close Digital Divide

(TNS) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said Tuesday they want to close the region's digital divide within five years, increasing access to the Internet and other technology for those who don't have it now. "While Pittsburgh in general has a very high digital...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus.  The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy