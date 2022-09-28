Read full article on original website
Related
classiccountry1070.com
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
classiccountry1070.com
2020 Saw Rise in Drug, Fentanyl Deaths Among Kansas Youth
The State Child Death Review Board this week reported that Kansas recorded an increase in the number of drug-related deaths in children age 0-17, including a rapid rise related to fentanyl. The board’s annual report analyzes the deaths of Kansas children (birth through 17 years old) that occurred in calendar...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita Red Cross Volunteers Heading to Florida to Assist with Hurricane Ian Recovery
Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will be heading to Florida Thursday morning to help with the response and recovery efforts to Hurricane Ian. The organization said that The Red Cross had more than 500 trained disaster workers on the ground ahead of Ian’s landfall, moving additional cots, blankets comfort kits, and more relief supplies into the region. They said they are prepared to aid more than 60,000 people. Red Cross officials added that additional resources are on the way.
Comments / 0