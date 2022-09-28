Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will be heading to Florida Thursday morning to help with the response and recovery efforts to Hurricane Ian. The organization said that The Red Cross had more than 500 trained disaster workers on the ground ahead of Ian’s landfall, moving additional cots, blankets comfort kits, and more relief supplies into the region. They said they are prepared to aid more than 60,000 people. Red Cross officials added that additional resources are on the way.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO