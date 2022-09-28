Tupelo, Miss., Officials Eye Real-Time Surveillance Software

Read full article on original website
Columbus Light & Water scam alert
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
Mississippi officials seek public’s help in credit card fraud investigation
Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department posted the request on social media. The felony credit card fraud occurred at the New Albany Walmart on August 30,...
Family settles federal lawsuit with Monroe Co. deputies for 2015 murder
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a man killed by Monroe County deputies has settled a federal lawsuit. Ricky Keeton was shot and killed during a raid at his home in October 2015. At the time, investigators told WCBI there was information that there were drugs inside...
$200M solar facility approved in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Monroe County to pay $690K to settle civil suit over fatal drug raid
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Word of the settlement amount comes from attorney Jim Waide, who represents the three...
Suspect in murder of Miss. convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The suspect in the shooting death of a Tupelo convenience store clerk is in jail with no bond - but there are many questions about the case. The suspect, Chris Copeland, had prior felony convictions but was placed on house arrest after violating parole. Six...
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
Mississippi man arrested for stealing tools, supplies from several construction job sites
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly stole tools and supplies from several local construction sites. On Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, the Oxford Police Department took several reports of construction tools and supplies being stolen from job sites in the Oxford area. After investigation, Joshua Crumpler, 37,...
BancorpSouth merges with Cadence Bank, changes signs on buildings
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the largest banks in the area is changing its name. BancorpSouth is re-branding all of its offices, banking locations, and the arena in Tupelo to the Cadence Bank brand. Signs of the name change began taking shape several weeks ago, as the signage...
Man arrested after running from deputies at safety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies make an arrest after a tussle at a safety checkpoint. Now, James Dean Hand is charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply with a lawful order by a police officer. Sheriff Kevin Crook says the checkpoint was at Clay Hill...
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
Goings On with Grant: Two online stores move under one Hwy. 45 ‘brick and mortar’ roof
It’s a common saying that two minds are better than one. Well, these two Columbus business owners tend to prove just that. Shelby Pritchett and Megan Kleis have decided to expand their digital stores by sharing one brick-and-mortar location at 2401 Hwy. 45 N. Allen Dale’s men’s clothing and...
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
Remembering the Riots When James Meredith Integrated Ole Miss 60 Years Ago
“He went down to Oxford Town/ Guns and clubs followed him down/ All because his face was brown/ Better get away from Oxford Town.” So sang Bob Dylan after a mob of white supremacist rioters surged through the campus of the University of Mississippi after a young Black man named James Meredith was admitted to the long-segregated Ole Miss in 1962.
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly set house on fire
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to setting a house on fire. Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Marty Atkins and charged him with arson. Atkins was arrested in connection with a fire in an abandoned house in the 5000 block of...
Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest. Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”...
