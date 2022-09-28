ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo, Miss., Officials Eye Real-Time Surveillance Software

By Caleb McCluskey, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago
wcbi.com

Columbus Light & Water scam alert

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Family settles federal lawsuit with Monroe Co. deputies for 2015 murder

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a man killed by Monroe County deputies has settled a federal lawsuit. Ricky Keeton was shot and killed during a raid at his home in October 2015. At the time, investigators told WCBI there was information that there were drugs inside...
wtva.com

$200M solar facility approved in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Eupora Police share image after fatal shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Eupora released a surveillance image of an individual who may have played a part in the fatal shooting of Daimian Britt. The image shows the individual running away and doesn’t show the person’s face or any other distinguishing features. Police officers found...
EUPORA, MS
wcbi.com

BancorpSouth merges with Cadence Bank, changes signs on buildings

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the largest banks in the area is changing its name. BancorpSouth is re-branding all of its offices, banking locations, and the arena in Tupelo to the Cadence Bank brand. Signs of the name change began taking shape several weeks ago, as the signage...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested after running from deputies at safety checkpoint

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County deputies make an arrest after a tussle at a safety checkpoint. Now, James Dean Hand is charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply with a lawful order by a police officer. Sheriff Kevin Crook says the checkpoint was at Clay Hill...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
STARKVILLE, MS
flagpole.com

Remembering the Riots When James Meredith Integrated Ole Miss 60 Years Ago

“He went down to Oxford Town/ Guns and clubs followed him down/ All because his face was brown/ Better get away from Oxford Town.” So sang Bob Dylan after a mob of white supremacist rioters surged through the campus of the University of Mississippi after a young Black man named James Meredith was admitted to the long-segregated Ole Miss in 1962.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest. Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS

