Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida. The storm is carrying sustained winds of up to 150-miles-per-hour as it slams into the area just west of Fort Myers. Ian is an “extremely dangerous category four hurricane” and officials are warning of potential damage to well built structures. The storm is expected to remain intact as it travels across the Peninsula and hurricane warnings have been issued to Florida’s east coast. Storm surge is expected and flooding of up to 18 feet is projected in some areas.

