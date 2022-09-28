ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre, AL

ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Ian stays to the East; Alabama remains dry

Hurricane Ian's next landfall is expected near Charleston tomorrow. A hurricane warning has been posted for the entire coast of South Carolina. NO RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will stay dry for at least the next seven days. Expect sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. Delightful autumn weather.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Hurricane Ian: Does Alabama have to worry?

Hurricane Ian morphed into a monster storm on Wednesday and had 155 mph winds as it neared landfall on the southwest peninsula of Florida. The National Hurricane Center was not expecting Ian to weaken before making landfall this afternoon, and catastrophic damage was expected in south Florida from up to 18 feet of storm surge, destructive winds and flash flooding.
ALABAMA STATE
City
Centre, AL
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to give birth

(MELBOURNE, FL) — A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding to get to a hospital after she went into labor during Hurricane Ian. Hanna-Kay Williams, from Melbourne — about 70 miles southeast of Orlando — started to experience contractions late Tuesday evening. The...
MELBOURNE, FL
The Albany Herald

Georgia, Alabama game wardens join NOAA in illegal fish sales bust

ATLANTA — After a two-year joint investigation conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, and Alabama’s Department of Natural Resources Marine Resources Division and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, on Sept. 23, Cuong D. Bui of Georgia was sentenced to five years of probation, a $25,000 fine, and 300 hours of community service for illegally buying and selling fish across state lines.
GEORGIA STATE
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
thecutoffnews.com

Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama

Many areas in Alabama are under threat for wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission issued advisories for most of the state regarding fire dangers. The AFC says lower humidity and stronger winds are making conditions favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Red Flag Warnings...
ALABAMA STATE

