ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Ian stays to the East; Alabama remains dry
Hurricane Ian's next landfall is expected near Charleston tomorrow. A hurricane warning has been posted for the entire coast of South Carolina. NO RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will stay dry for at least the next seven days. Expect sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. Delightful autumn weather.
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
Hurricane Ian: Does Alabama have to worry?
Hurricane Ian morphed into a monster storm on Wednesday and had 155 mph winds as it neared landfall on the southwest peninsula of Florida. The National Hurricane Center was not expecting Ian to weaken before making landfall this afternoon, and catastrophic damage was expected in south Florida from up to 18 feet of storm surge, destructive winds and flash flooding.
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
‘Very fluid situation’: Alabama utilities on stand by, or in Florida, to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
From the Tennessee Valley to Coastal Alabama, electric crews are either in transit to Florida and other states in Hurricane Ian’s path, or they are on standby awaiting a call. A crew of 10 people and two bucket trucks departed Wednesday from Fairhope to Gainesville, Florida. Riviera Utilities will...
weisradio.com
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to give birth
(MELBOURNE, FL) — A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding to get to a hospital after she went into labor during Hurricane Ian. Hanna-Kay Williams, from Melbourne — about 70 miles southeast of Orlando — started to experience contractions late Tuesday evening. The...
utv44.com
'We know the time will come' when we need help - Local Alabama Power crews head to Georgia
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “We know the time will come” when we need help. The images we've seen so far from Ian have been shocking and catastrophic. And though Ian is not the storm it used to be, those now in its sites are worried. And that...
Georgia, Alabama game wardens join NOAA in illegal fish sales bust
ATLANTA — After a two-year joint investigation conducted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, and Alabama’s Department of Natural Resources Marine Resources Division and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, on Sept. 23, Cuong D. Bui of Georgia was sentenced to five years of probation, a $25,000 fine, and 300 hours of community service for illegally buying and selling fish across state lines.
Deadly Alligators Could Land On Your Home Due To Storms
In Alabama, we have to worry about severe weather it feels like year-round. One day we can have great weather and the next, we're on alert for possible hurricanes or even tornadoes. With all the preparation we do, there's still one thing we're most likely not getting ready for because...
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
WSFA
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama gearing up to help Florida with ‘unprecedented’ Hurricane Ian
Alabama is gearing up to help the state of Florida with the damages expected from Hurricane Ian and to assist evacuees forced from their homes by the storm, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced today. The storm had strengthened and was expected to be a powerful Category 4 hurricane as...
Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County
Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”
WSFA
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
thecutoffnews.com
Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Projects Funded by Rebuild Alabama, State-Supported Projects Now in all 67 Counties
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that more than $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. After only being effective for just under three years, there has been at least one Rebuild Alabama project in all of the state’s 67 counties. This is on top of all of the state and local projects.
wvtm13.com
Wildfire advisory issued for most of Alabama
Many areas in Alabama are under threat for wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission issued advisories for most of the state regarding fire dangers. The AFC says lower humidity and stronger winds are making conditions favorable for wildfires to start easily, spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Red Flag Warnings...
