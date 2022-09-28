One person was shot Wednesday night and two people were arrested in an incident that ended with a chase, where the suspects’ crashed a vehicle into a Poplar Bluff police cruiser. Police first responded shortly before midnight to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Harper and Main streets. One victim was later found near the intersection of Benton and Valley streets. The 27-year-old Poplar Bluff resident had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to an area hospital before being airlifted. His condition is currently listed as critical but stable. When police arrived at the original shots fired call, they encountered a dark-colored passenger car leaving the area. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however it fled. A pursuit followed, with the vehicle traveling through several residential areas. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

