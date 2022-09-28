Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
kzimksim.com
Two arrested in Pemiscot County on cocaine charges
Two people were arrested over the weekend in Pemiscot County on cocaine charges. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 33-year-old Emmanuel Perez, of Aguascalientes, Mexico, and 21-year-old Bryan Gonzalez-Carcega, of Veguita, New Mexico, were each taken into custody on a felony charge of Possession of a controlled substance for cocaine. Gonzalez-Carcega is also facing a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Following their arrests, both men were held at the Pemiscot County Jail.
KFVS12
Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase
kzimksim.com
Caruthersville murder suspect taken into custody in Cape
The Southeast Missourian reports that a man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. 18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by Cape Girardeau police and troopers of the state Highway Patrol. Williams was taken to Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville, where he is being held in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Hershal Grant, of Hayti. Grant was shot and killed Sept. 23 in Caruthersville. Authorities expect to charge Williams with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
KFVS12
Police ID man facing murder charge in connection with Caruthersville shooting
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with Poplar Bluff shooting that left man injured
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after shooting in Poplar Bluff
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
KFVS12
Arrest in Caruthersville Murder
kzimksim.com
One person shot Wednesday; police chase ends when suspect vehicle crashes into cruiser
One person was shot Wednesday night and two people were arrested in an incident that ended with a chase, where the suspects’ crashed a vehicle into a Poplar Bluff police cruiser. Police first responded shortly before midnight to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Harper and Main streets. One victim was later found near the intersection of Benton and Valley streets. The 27-year-old Poplar Bluff resident had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to an area hospital before being airlifted. His condition is currently listed as critical but stable. When police arrived at the original shots fired call, they encountered a dark-colored passenger car leaving the area. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however it fled. A pursuit followed, with the vehicle traveling through several residential areas. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
KFVS12
2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicle Burglaries Result in Stolen Guns and Ammunition in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate stolen guns from two vehicles on Whirmantler Drive. Reports said officers arrived at 715 Whirmantler to speak with 27 year old Dylan Wayne Via, who was at the location for just over one hour. During that time, Via said someone entered his vehicle...
kzimksim.com
Firefighters respond to gasoline tanker fire on Highway 60
Butler County Firefighters spent six hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning containing a fire involving a 2019 Mack Conventional tanker truck hauling gasoline. The accident occurred on Highway 60 near the Highway Z overpass and County Road 581. 70-year-old Terry Ehrhardt, of Harrisburg, Illinois, who was driving the tanker truck, suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. The second vehicle, a 2005 Ford F350, was driven by 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs, of Elsinore. Gibbs was uninjured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports said the crash occurred as Ehrhardt’s vehicle struck the back of Gibbs’ truck before traveling off the left side of the roadway and overturning. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.
KFVS12
One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
Kait 8
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
kzimksim.com
Authorities investigating explosion in Bloomfield
The Daily American Republic reports that an explosion involving a tanker truck at C-Mart shook Bloomfield Wednesday afternoon. Bloomfield Fire Chief Daniel Dew said the preliminary report was of an explosion. Dew said crews arrived on scene to find tanks and a tanker truck on fire. Mutual aid was received from Dexter and Advance Fire Departments. He said the situation had been contained and the Department of Natural Resources and hazmat crews had been called to the scene to assist with clean up. The driver of the truck had been transported by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment. He had no further update on the driver’s condition. Dew said the investigation was in its early stages and no cause could be released at this time. Additional agencies on scene were the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, Bloomfield Police Department, Stoddard County EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
thunderboltradio.com
Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges
An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
