Gusty winds for our Wednesday evening up to 25 mph. Lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s and rain showers will taper off Thursday morning. As this system moves off to the east, we will get some clearing Thursday, but a cold air flow will keep our highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds will become gentle out of the northwest. Beginning Friday, we will see sunny skies for the next several days. With that sunshine will come a gradual warming trend that will have us around 80 degrees by Sunday. That is where we will stay through the middle of next week.

