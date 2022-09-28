Read full article on original website
Cooler with showers for now
Gusty winds for our Wednesday evening up to 25 mph. Lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s and rain showers will taper off Thursday morning. As this system moves off to the east, we will get some clearing Thursday, but a cold air flow will keep our highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds will become gentle out of the northwest. Beginning Friday, we will see sunny skies for the next several days. With that sunshine will come a gradual warming trend that will have us around 80 degrees by Sunday. That is where we will stay through the middle of next week.
Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s most costly storm
Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses, according to an estimate from CoreLogic, which could make it the most expensive storm in the state’s history. That estimate is for insured losses, from both private insurance that typically covers wind damage, as well as...
Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes wants to channel his disappointment from missing the Presidents Cup into fuel to make sure he’s on the next International team. The Canadian showed why he’s among the top putters on the PGA Tour. He made nine birdies for a 63 to share the lead with Thomas Detry in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, making it even tougher to miss out on the Presidents Cup. Detry is a 29-year-old from Belgium who earned his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He shot a 67 in the morning at the Country Club of Jackson.
Tourist attractions in Florida and the Carolinas: What’s open and closed
As Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon, theme parks and other sites of interest to tourists worked to reopen in hard-hit Florida. Meanwhile, some popular attractions in the Carolinas had to shuffle their schedules, too. Here’s a status report of the latest plans of various theme...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina after leaving at least 25 reported dead and millions without power across Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, Friday afternoon with sustained winds of 85 mph, battering the state with heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge after killing at least 25 people in Florida and leaving behind a trail of apocalyptic destruction. Ian, which restrengthened in the Atlantic, is unleashing...
Firefly successfully launches unmanned rocket
Texas-based commercial rocket company Firefly launched a rocket into space Friday morning, about a year after a previous attempt ended in an explosion. The company announced “100% Mission success” on Twitter. The Alpha rocket launched at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It...
Pacific Power incentives charge customer shift to EVs as National Drive Electric Week approaches
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pacific Power is supporting customers making the shift to electric vehicles with valuable incentives as National Drive Electric Week approaches. Drivers looking to go gas-free can access discounts on the price of electricity for vehicle charging, newly available home charging equipment rebates, and a larger array of EV infrastructure across the Pacific Power service territory.
Pacific Power offers new low-income discount program to help manage costs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Pacific Power is helping customers manage costs with a new low-income discount program, set to debut in October. Starting Saturday, October 1, customers receiving energy relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program (OEAP) will automatically receive a 20% discount on their Pacific Power bills. The program will also give these participants the opportunity to qualify for a 40% discount, if they meet additional income requirements.
‘The wheels have come off’: Oregon hospitals worry about access as record financial losses mount
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money in the second quarter of 2022, with margins plunging to depths below the lockdown phase of 2020, when all but basic operations ceased, according to a new analysis released by Apprise Health Insights and made public Friday by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
Abbott and O’Rourke clash over gun restrictions in lone Texas gubernatorial debate
Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed over gun restrictions in a debate Friday night, with O’Rourke claiming that Abbott blames “everybody else” for mass shootings while “misleading this state.”. “It’s been 18 weeks since their kids have been killed, and...
Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who held him in contempt
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general’s lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes — including holding him in contempt, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition. Trump’s lawyers are objecting to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s continued involvement and accused Attorney General Letitia James’ office of attempting to “judge shop.” James’ office filed the lawsuit last week and is angling to get the case to trial by the end of next year — before the first primaries in the 2024 presidential election.
