Loudoun County, VA

BREAKING: Potomac Yard Metro station opening pushed back to 2023

(Updated 2:15 p.m.) The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that the Potomac Yard Metro station’s opening will be delayed yet again. WMATA said in a statement that the Metro shutdown impacting all of Alexandria will be extended into November and the station, set to open this fall, will not open until sometime in 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restonnow.com

Morning Poll: How often will you ride Silver Line Phase 2 when it opens?

Metro’s extension of the Silver Line through Herndon into Loudoun County is finally starting to look like a reality, instead of a hypothetical, albeit expensive, project. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority unveiled new maps for its rail system last Friday (Sept. 23) that featured the six new stations, among other changes. A day earlier, its general manager got the go-ahead to set an opening date, though one has yet to be announced.
HERNDON, VA
DCist

D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WASHINGTON, DC
restonnow.com

With flooding possible, Hurricane Ian washes out some local events

An October weekend once filled with fall events is starting to clear out, as Fairfax County braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm that devastated Florida after making landfall on Wednesday (Sept. 28) is expected to weaken as it heads north, but its rain and winds could still prove dangerous, the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security (DEMS) warns.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
MARYLAND STATE
ffxnow.com

Police: Motorcyclist died after crash on I-495 near Inova Fairfax

(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on I-495 South in the Annandale area last Friday (Sept. 23), the agency announced today (Thursday). According to police, 25-year-old Carlos Javier Velez Mantalvo from Orlando, Florida, was riding a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, going...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Off-Duty DC Officer Hit in Maryland Parking Lot, Seriously Hurt: Police

An off-duty D.C. police officer is seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Friday morning, authorities say. Officer Kenneth Daniels had critical injuries and was set to be admitted to an intensive care unit, Dr. Tom-meka...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PLANetizen

Meet Virginia’s Newest Variable Toll Lanes

A new set of express lanes on Virginia’s Interstate 66 with dynamic pricing are getting their first test after two weeks of toll-free driving, reports Neal Augenstein for WTOP. Drivers can see pricing, which can change every 30 minutes, about two miles before deciding whether to enter the express lanes. “The tolling system changes the price, in an attempt to ensure vehicles can maintain an average speed of 55 mph.”
CENTREVILLE, VA
theburn.com

Loudoun County is getting its first Lovesac store

Loudoun County is getting a Lovesac. The furniture retailer is the newest tenant announced for One Loudoun and the latest in a string of new shops and restaurants on their way to the Ashburn lifestyle center. While hipsters probably know what Lovesac is, for the uninitiated, it’s a furniture store...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail

Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
VIRGINIA STATE

