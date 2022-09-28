ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Football Player Dead, Others Hurt In Philadelphia High School Ambush: Police

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago

A teenage football player was killed and four of his teammates injured when two gunmen ambushed them outside a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said.

It happened as the five players were walking off the field after a football scrimmage between Roxborough High School and two other schools around 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, Philadelphia police told the media.

The shooters opened fire from a Ford Explorer and fled on foot, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He was identified as Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, CBS3 reports.

The other teens were taken to a nearby hospital, while one was treated on the scene.

The victims, whose names have yet to be released, all were Roxborough High School students, police confirmed. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

