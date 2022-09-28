ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heal Elgin Free Clinic Returns

The Heal Elgin two-day free clinic is back for the fourth year on October 8-9, 2022. The free clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical services to patients on a first-come, first-served basis at Judson University, Lindner Fitness Center, 1151 N. State St, Elgin, Illinois. All services are free and no ID is required.
ELGIN, IL
wcsjnews.com

Area schools aware of suspicious person trying to get into schools

Area schools and police departments say they are aware of a person allegedly trying to enter schools in multiple districts. In a joint news release with the Oswego and Plainfield police departments, the Aurora Police Department says it spoke with the person in question and conducted a thorough investigation and found that there is no credible threat to the public.
PLAINFIELD, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

Canine Parvovirus Warning: Take Precautions to Keep Your Dog Safe

DeKalb County Animal Control is reporting new cases of Parvovirus in dogs in the City of DeKalb with the majority of cases in the area North of Lincoln Hwy and West of First St. over the past week. Parvovirus is specific to dogs and is not transmitted to humans. Parvovirus is most commonly seen in young puppies but can affect an unvaccinated dog of any age.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
PLAINFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October

Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
LOVES PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville resident scammed out of $1,000 in gift card scheme

Yorkville police say a resident was scammed out of $1,000 in a gift card scam. A police report says the victim had received text messages purporting to be from Amazon saying that their account was hacked. The scammers told the victims to buy $1,000 in Target gift cards to correct...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego store employee charged with selling alcohol to a minor

An Oswego store employee is accused of selling alcohol to a minor after Illinois State Police compliance checks Tuesday evening in Will and Kendall counties. 26-year-old Alexia Telles, of Oswego, was arrested for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor. She was released with a notice to be in court. Police allege it happened at a gas station in the 1100 block of Route 34 in Oswego.
OSWEGO, IL
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
napervillemagazine.com

Going their own way

Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
CHICAGO, IL

