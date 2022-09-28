Read full article on original website
Suspicious person requested to tour west suburban schools: Police
Aurora police said a person had contacted several schools in Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield, inquiring about taking tours of the schools. Police said that in no instance did the person ever enter any school building.
Plainfield’s “Stranger Things House” Collecting Candy So No Kid Leave Empty Handed
A house in Plainfield with an AWESOME Stranger Things-themed Halloween house has been the talk of the town for more than a week. Now, they are turning that exposure into something good for the community. They have set up an Amazon shop where you can buy candy to make sure...
Heal Elgin Free Clinic Returns
The Heal Elgin two-day free clinic is back for the fourth year on October 8-9, 2022. The free clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical services to patients on a first-come, first-served basis at Judson University, Lindner Fitness Center, 1151 N. State St, Elgin, Illinois. All services are free and no ID is required.
Recon Rockford’s New Mission BBQ Next Week Ahead of the Grand Opening
The new Mission BBQ in Rockford, Illinois will officially open in less than two weeks, but we all have a chance to taste the greatness AND win free BBQ for a YEAR before the big grand opening celebration actually takes place. Grand Opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. It feels...
Area schools aware of suspicious person trying to get into schools
Area schools and police departments say they are aware of a person allegedly trying to enter schools in multiple districts. In a joint news release with the Oswego and Plainfield police departments, the Aurora Police Department says it spoke with the person in question and conducted a thorough investigation and found that there is no credible threat to the public.
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
The creators of the spooktacular ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display in Plainfield
Dave and Aubrey Appel of Plainfield join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they came up with their cool Halloween display replicating a scene from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Canine Parvovirus Warning: Take Precautions to Keep Your Dog Safe
DeKalb County Animal Control is reporting new cases of Parvovirus in dogs in the City of DeKalb with the majority of cases in the area North of Lincoln Hwy and West of First St. over the past week. Parvovirus is specific to dogs and is not transmitted to humans. Parvovirus is most commonly seen in young puppies but can affect an unvaccinated dog of any age.
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Winnebago Animal Shelter to offer reduced adoption fees this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is opening their doors for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall “Empty the Shelters” adoption event from Saturday, October 1 through October 8. Adoption fees for dogs and kittens will be $25, and cats will be just $10 to...
Suspicious visitor sought tours of Aurora, Oswego and Plainfield schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Parents and staff breathed a sigh of relief after a scare at several southwest suburban schools.Administrators in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield sounded the alarm to police after someone showed up and asked about getting a tour of the grounds.That person never got access to any school building.Detectives from Aurora spoke to that individual and determined there's no threat to the public.
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October
Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
Yorkville resident scammed out of $1,000 in gift card scheme
Yorkville police say a resident was scammed out of $1,000 in a gift card scam. A police report says the victim had received text messages purporting to be from Amazon saying that their account was hacked. The scammers told the victims to buy $1,000 in Target gift cards to correct...
Oswego store employee charged with selling alcohol to a minor
An Oswego store employee is accused of selling alcohol to a minor after Illinois State Police compliance checks Tuesday evening in Will and Kendall counties. 26-year-old Alexia Telles, of Oswego, was arrested for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor. She was released with a notice to be in court. Police allege it happened at a gas station in the 1100 block of Route 34 in Oswego.
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
Going their own way
Three local entrepreneurs share their startup stories. Great things can happen when you follow your passion. Here, three west suburbanites—a hair stylist with her own product line, a hyperlocal podcaster with a passion for social justice, and a former financial services exec working to transform the industry—talk about the paths that led them to found their own businesses.
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
