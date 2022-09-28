Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with drug trafficking, arrested with 250 grams of crystal meth
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man in Paducah, Ky., has been arrested in McCracken County during a traffic stop on Friday, September 30, and was charged drug trafficking. Joshua Averitt, 37, of Paducah was arrested after detectives received information that Averitt was selling Methamphetamine. During the investigation detectives were able to make Methamphetamine related purchases from Averitt.
Kait 8
School employee on leave following rape allegations
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.
kbsi23.com
Jackson woman faces charges after firearms stolen from Fruitland home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Jackson woman faces charges after firearms were stolen from a home in Fruitland. Ashley Nicole McGuirk, 43, of Jackson faces charges of Class D felony of receiving stolen property and Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Cape Girardeau County...
KFVS12
Arrest in Caruthersville Murder
A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kzimksim.com
Two arrested in Pemiscot County on cocaine charges
Two people were arrested over the weekend in Pemiscot County on cocaine charges. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 33-year-old Emmanuel Perez, of Aguascalientes, Mexico, and 21-year-old Bryan Gonzalez-Carcega, of Veguita, New Mexico, were each taken into custody on a felony charge of Possession of a controlled substance for cocaine. Gonzalez-Carcega is also facing a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Following their arrests, both men were held at the Pemiscot County Jail.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
KFVS12
Police ID man facing murder charge in connection with Caruthersville shooting
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
KFVS12
Murder suspect pleads "not guilty" in Cape Girardeau
Cape Martial Arts is seeing an increase in sign-ups for training the youth self-defense. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. $20 million to fund grain storage for tornado-impacted farmers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. $20 million to fund grain storage for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
kzimksim.com
Caruthersville murder suspect taken into custody in Cape
The Southeast Missourian reports that a man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. 18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by Cape Girardeau police and troopers of the state Highway Patrol. Williams was taken to Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville, where he is being held in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Hershal Grant, of Hayti. Grant was shot and killed Sept. 23 in Caruthersville. Authorities expect to charge Williams with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
republicmonitor.com
Search for new Sheriff under way
The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term of office is...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Metropolis woman accused of shooting man with shotgun in altercation over Playstation
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting. According to a Thursday release from the Metropolis Police Department, 59-year-old Anita Prater is accused of holding a Wickliffe man against his will and shooting him after he came to her house to purchase a Playstation.
kbsi23.com
1 injured, 2 arrested after shooting in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A man is injured after he was shot in the chest and two men were arrested late Wednesday night in Poplar Bluff. Aijalon Marshall, 18, and Lonnie Ruff II, 19, both of Poplar Bluff were arrested and taken to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
kzimksim.com
Dexter woman facing felony drug charges out of Butler County
A Dexter woman is facing multiple drug related charges following her arrest Sunday in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 60-year-old Roselee Miller was arrested shortly before 9 pm Sunday on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth. Miller is also facing charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated on drugs.
kbsi23.com
Metropolis woman facing charges after man shot
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Metropolis, Ill. woman was arrested after police say she shot a man from Wickliffe, Ky. Saturday night. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis was arrested by the Paducah Police Department after she was released from the hospital. Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer filed...
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves couple arrested for burglary
A Graves County couple was arrested Wednesday, accused of a series of burglaries. The burglaries were occurring at a residence near Williams Lane in the Golo area of Graves County. Detectives said that appliances, furniture, and other household items have been taken from the home over a period of time, going back to last winter.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters
PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
Comments / 0