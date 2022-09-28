The Southeast Missourian reports that a man wanted in connection with a murder in Caruthersville was taken into custody Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. 18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by Cape Girardeau police and troopers of the state Highway Patrol. Williams was taken to Pemiscot County Justice Center in Caruthersville, where he is being held in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Hershal Grant, of Hayti. Grant was shot and killed Sept. 23 in Caruthersville. Authorities expect to charge Williams with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO