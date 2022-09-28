Read full article on original website
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
Earthquake Reveals Hundreds of Extremely Rare Fish in Nevada Cave
The Devils Hole pupfish is entirely restricted to a small part of a Nevada cavern and has been isolated for between 10,000 and 20,000 years.
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nevada, New Mexico are on opposite ends of the air pollution spectrum, analysis finds
U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states based on how polluted they are and the risk that pollution presents to public health. The study found that Nevada has the nation’s second-worst air pollution. Not far behind is fifth-ranked Utah. Matthew Strickland, an environmental epidemiologist at the University...
Seismologist: Nevada is 3rd-most seismic state in US
A small earthquake felt in North Las Vegas serves as a "good reminder" to Nevadans that seismic activity isn't uncommon in Las Vegas, and it's a good idea to be prepared, UNR seismologist says.
resourceworld.com
Gold Springs finds more gold at Nevada/Utah project
Gold Springs Resources Corp. [GRC-TSX, GRCAF-OTCQB] has released the first assay results from the 2022 drill program around the Charlie Ross resource at its flagship Gold Springs project, which is located on the border of Nevada and Utah. Drilling highlights include 3.0 metres of 2.09 g/t AuEq and 9.2 metres...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – Lunar Crater
TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - If you find yourself leaving the town of Tonopah on Highway 6, you’ll eventually come to an area of our state where humans have not much effect. “What you might not know about Lunar Crater is it is one of six national natural landmarks in the state,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
Post Register
Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
activenorcal.com
Fisherman Lands MONSTER 17-Pound Mackinaw Caught on Lake Tahoe
When you think of the best places to fish in Northern California, Lake Tahoe typically isn’t near the top of that list. But if you roll with the right people, you might just catch a big ass fish that is rarely seen on the West Coast. Tahoe Sport Fishing...
Hikers find human remains at popular outdoor recreation spot in Colorado
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, hikers discovered human remains in the area of La Plata County's Middle Mountain Road, which is located near Vallecito Reservoir. Investigators went to the area to process the scene on Monday morning. While the remains were unidentifiable, they appear to be those of...
When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast
After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
WOWT
Kill on Sight: Why you’re being asked to stomp out the spotted lanternfly
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step on it, squash it, spray it, whatever you have to do to kill it. That’s what entomologists and farmers are asking you to do when it comes to eradicating the hugely invasive spotted lanternfly. The insect is notorious for sucking the life out of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter. A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene, the department said. They were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.
opb.org
Pacific Northwest could soon double or triple its small number of seaweed farms
There’s a rising tide of interest in opening seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest. If even half of the current applicants succeed, it would more than double the small number of commercial seaweed growing operations in Oregon and Washington state. Commercial fisherman Riley Starks of Lummi Island is one...
