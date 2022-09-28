ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Gold Springs finds more gold at Nevada/Utah project

Gold Springs Resources Corp. [GRC-TSX, GRCAF-OTCQB] has released the first assay results from the 2022 drill program around the Charlie Ross resource at its flagship Gold Springs project, which is located on the border of Nevada and Utah. Drilling highlights include 3.0 metres of 2.09 g/t AuEq and 9.2 metres...
NEVADA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights – Lunar Crater

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - If you find yourself leaving the town of Tonopah on Highway 6, you’ll eventually come to an area of our state where humans have not much effect. “What you might not know about Lunar Crater is it is one of six national natural landmarks in the state,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.
TONOPAH, NV
Post Register

Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
activenorcal.com

Fisherman Lands MONSTER 17-Pound Mackinaw Caught on Lake Tahoe

When you think of the best places to fish in Northern California, Lake Tahoe typically isn’t near the top of that list. But if you roll with the right people, you might just catch a big ass fish that is rarely seen on the West Coast. Tahoe Sport Fishing...
Deseret News

When will it snow? Here’s an October forecast

After an extremely hot summer, Utah is going to begin cooling off this October and snow will follow in the months to come. The Almanac as well as the Farmer’s Almanac show that temperatures will drop in October and that people can expect some precipitation to come this month.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
oilcity.news

Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
The Associated Press

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter. A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene, the department said. They were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE

