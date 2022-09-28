Read full article on original website
Hoquetus NV Eulalia Aperetif Wine Cabernet Franc (Washington)
This is Cabernet Franc fortified with barrel-aged brandy, macerated with botanicals and spices. Dark ruby, it's hyper-aromatic, with notes of wintergreen, orange rind, clove, star anise and cardamom. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eulalia Aperetif Wine. Variety. Winery.
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas bring reserved notes of currant and spice. Pleasing dark fruit and chocolate flavors follow. They are fuller around the edges, a bit lighter in the middle initially, filling in over time as this wine still settles in. It offers a whole lot of enjoyment and value. Sean P. Sullivan.
Gorman 2019 The Pixie Syrah (Red Mountain)
Gorman always goes with a full-bore style, and that's what we have here. Aromas of coffee, blackberry, plum and barrel spice aromas lead to full-bodied dark-fruit flavors. Fruit and barrel play well off each other, with the flavors showing intensity. Coffee notes linger on the warm finish. Sean P. Sullivan.
Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
Foolhardy 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
Coming from one of the state's premier white-wine regions, this is a vibrantly aromatic wine, with notes of pineapple, lemon zest, slate, white grapefruit and toasted hazelnut. Bone-dry citrus flavors follow. Racy, puckering acid backs it all up. It's impressive. Decant or enjoy after 2023. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92.
Rombauer 2017 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied and moderately tannic wine shows good, straightforward black-cherry and blackberry flavors on a appropriately firm texture. It's also polished around the edges. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Diamond Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.8%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Cayuse 2019 The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
The aromas bring notes of green pepper, fresh herb, peat, ash and red and black cherry. Soft, svelte achingly pure, well-balanced black currant flavors follow. It's a very classy expression of Cabernet. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $102,Buy Now. Designation. The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Brittan Vineyards 2019 Cygnus Block Pinot Noir (McMinnville)
The aromas provide appeal, with notes of dried cherry, cinnamon stick and anise, mixing fruit and barrel. Tart, medium-bodied flavors follow. Give it time in the bottle or decant to see it at its best. The stuffing is there. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Cygnus Block.
Category 5 2018 Framework Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Cabernet Sauvignon makes up 41% of this wine, Merlot 38%, Malbec 12%, and the rest Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Hailing from Lawrence, Dineen, Elephant Mountain and Gamache vineyards, blackberry, chocolate and barrel spice aromas are followed by plump-feeling cranberry, black raspberry and dark-cherry flavors. It brings an appealing purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
Gorman 2019 Zachary's Ladder Red (Red Mountain)
This wine is a gateway to the Gorman portfolio. It shows some reduction out of the gate. Beyond that are aromas of blackberry and plum. Ripe, full-bodied flavors follow, backed by lightly grainy tannins. It's a big ol' bottle of yum. Decant if still reduced. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91.
Devison 2021 Pocket Full of Shells Evergreen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
This is the first reserve Sauvignon Blanc from this producer. It was cold soaked 72 hours and aged in all new French 600-liter barrels. The aromas bring notes of pink grapefruit, wet slate and herb. The palate is texturally intense, full of citrus and herb flavors. A long, cleansing, mineral-driven palate caps it off. An infant now, it needs time to grow up. Enjoy after 2023 or give it a very long decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2019 Ethos Late Harvest Riesling (Horse Heaven Hills)
Marmalade, dried rose petal, peach and dried pineapple aromas lead to sweet, luscious stone and tropical-fruit flavors. It shows a lot of intensity and richness. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Ethos Late Harvest. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Pacific Rim 2021 Sweet Riesling Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aromas of jasmine, flower, apricot and peach lead to medium-sweet stone-fruit flavors. The sweetness and acidity play well off each other. It brings a lot of value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 89. Price. $13,Buy Now. Designation. Sweet Riesling. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8%. Bottle Size. 750...
Cho 2021 Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard Sparkling (Laurelwood District)
This is an aromatically vibrant sparkler, with aromas of citrus peel, raspberry, flower and herb. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Tasty stuff. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Rex Hill 2019 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
This wine shows some reduction initially. Beyond that are notes of dark cherry, plum, cedar box and barrel spice. Full-bodied, seamless flavors follow, with more than enough structure behind them to stand it all up. Wines like this are the reason Shea has made a name for itself over the decades. Sean P. Sullivan.
Abacela 2018 Estate Produced Syrah (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas are brooding but appealing, with notes of berry and wood spice. Fuller-feeling black cherry flavors follow, showing the structure of the vintage. It lingers on the finish. Give it time to open up. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced. Variety. Winery. Print a...
