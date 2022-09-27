ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

New Orleans, LA
Alvin, TX
New Orleans, LA
Brazoria, TX
New Orleans, LA
Alvin, TX
blackchronicle.com

Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street

Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24

Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Suv#Texas Equusearch
NOLA.com

Marsh fire sends smoke over east New Orleans, St. Bernard Parish

A marsh fire sent dark plumes of smoke over parts of east New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish on Thursday afternoon and evening, but no property damage or injuries were reported. According to the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department, the fire appeared to have burned out on its own by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
WWL

Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

