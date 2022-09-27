Read full article on original website
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
New photo shows missing Alvin teacher Michelle Reynolds in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A newly released photo shows a missing Alvin woman walking down a sidewalk in New Orleans a day after she is believed to have left her home. Michelle Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin ISD, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her car...
New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
58-Year-Old Albert Legarde Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Albert Legarde, who sustained fatal [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WDSU
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
blackchronicle.com
“What in the world was she doing here?”: missing Texas teacher’s car found in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A Texas-based search group is in New Orleans, looking for a girl who’s been missing for six days. Part of the thriller surrounding the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, 48, sits at the nook of St. Joseph and S. Peters Streets in downtown New Orleans. Her Lexus SUV has been parked there for days.
blackchronicle.com
Video shows missing Texas teacher on New Orleans street
Video of a “confused” Texas teacher reported missing every week in the past by her household has surfaced, displaying her strolling down a Louisiana street the day after she disappeared, based on native experiences. Michelle Reynolds’ husband claims his spouse advised him she was going to get meals...
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24
Louisiana Man Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash on LA 24. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 30, 2022, that on September 29, 2022, about 8:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma, Louisiana. Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
Another I-10 shooting becomes New Orleans' 218th homicide of 2022, tying 2021 total
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on the I-10 near the Superdome. This would be the 218th homicide this year in New Orleans, tying the total number of homicides recorded in all of 2021.
WDSU
Man has vehicle stolen with his dog still inside in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a man had his car and his dog stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Brinkman stopped at a Winn Dixie to pick up a few items and left his car running with his dog in the backseat of the car.
NOLA.com
Marsh fire sends smoke over east New Orleans, St. Bernard Parish
A marsh fire sent dark plumes of smoke over parts of east New Orleans and St. Bernard Parish on Thursday afternoon and evening, but no property damage or injuries were reported. According to the St. Bernard Parish Fire Department, the fire appeared to have burned out on its own by...
Man struck, killed by oncoming traffic on Chef Mentuer Highway Friday night
The incident happened near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road.
Click2Houston.com
4 people injured, 1 critical, in crash believed to be caused by drunk driver, police say
DICKINSON, Texas – Authorities are investigating a crash that injured four people in Dickinson Friday, and they suspect a drunk driver is to blame. According to police, the suspect hit another car head-on near FM 517 and Gum Bayou. Investigators say the hit car then flipped and landed in...
Local wind warning due to Hurricane Ian
NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of miles away, Hurricane Ian is making itself known in Southeast Louisiana. Strong winds were kicking up waves on Lake Pontchartrain since Tuesday. Wednesday morning, Lakeshore Drive was closed between Canal Boulevard and Marconi Drive because so much water had crashed over the barrier and onto the road. It reopened shortly after the tide went out.
Clear Lake-area women warn about man asking others for feet pics in public
In some of the incidents, the man claims to be a podiatry student at San Jacinto College and wanted pictures in a specific pose. San Jacinto does not have a podiatry program.
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
Terrebonne Parish shooting suspect arrested at New Orleans airport
Deputies took Leonte Poindexter into custody at the airport just after 7 p.m. Thursday after getting some help from other law enforcement agencies.
Ian now forecast to become a hurricane before South Carolina landfall
Florida. Ian is now a tropical storm with 70 mile per hour winds as it moves towards the Atlantic. The system will loop northwest, making another landfall near Charleston, South Carolina before progressing through the state.
