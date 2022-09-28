ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Beau Maye, Brother of Luke and Drake, Joins UNC Men’s Basketball Team

A familiar name will be suiting up for head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels this season. UNC announced its final roster for the 2022-23 season, featuring walk-on Beau Maye wearing No. 40. Beau is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke and older brother of current UNC quarterback Drake.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Imani Christian Five-Star Prospect Alier Maluk Visits Duke

On Friday, one of Pittsburgh’s highly touted young prospects took a big-time visit down to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Alier Maluk a 6-foot-10 forward out of Imani Christian, took an unofficial visit to Duke to check out the campus and facilities along with USA Basketball coach Joe Stasyszyn.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list

At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
247Sports

Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms

Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

The 5:00 News – Homicide in Chapel Hill, Carrboro suing the EPA, and More

97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including a shooting in Chapel Hill that left one dead and three injured, Carrboro suing the EPA, and more. Chapelboro.com and WCHL, equal opportunity employers, are dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies at the station. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. Organizations that wish to receive our vacancy information should contact WCHL by calling (919) 933-4165.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy