WASHINGTON, D.C. - We’re seeing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Homes in Florida are destroyed, streets are flooded and rescuers struggle to reach people who are stranded. While the toll of this storm is still being assessed, the storm brought in catastrophic flooding which has stranded many people, making it very difficult for rescuers to reach. President Biden visited the FEMA headquarters in D.C., he has designated Florida as a major disaster area which should help people with the recovery efforts. The FEMA administrator said they have the money and the resources to move forward in the response phase but they are still warning people who might be stranded or still in a hazard area that the aftermath of this storm can still be very dangerous.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO