Environment

FEMA Begins Search and Rescue Efforts in Hurricane Ian Aftermath

WASHINGTON, D.C. - We’re seeing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Homes in Florida are destroyed, streets are flooded and rescuers struggle to reach people who are stranded. While the toll of this storm is still being assessed, the storm brought in catastrophic flooding which has stranded many people, making it very difficult for rescuers to reach. President Biden visited the FEMA headquarters in D.C., he has designated Florida as a major disaster area which should help people with the recovery efforts. The FEMA administrator said they have the money and the resources to move forward in the response phase but they are still warning people who might be stranded or still in a hazard area that the aftermath of this storm can still be very dangerous.
FLORIDA STATE
Gov. Hochul drives forward clean transportation initiative

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--During National Drive Electric Week, Gov. Kathy Hochul takes regulatory steps to transition New York to electric vehicles. “We need to see more electric vehicles on the market and this regulatory initiative that we’ll be advancing is providing that pathway to get there," said Sean Mahar, Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Environmental Conservation.
POLITICS
New York Health Department's concern for polio grows deeper

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared polio-virus an 'imminent threat to public health' in the state. Polio-virus was previously thought to be eradicated in 1955, following its initial outbreak in the U.S. in 1952. Community health advocate, Elisabeth Benjamin has...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
#High Pressure#Lake Ontario
N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor to Lower Farm Overtime Threshold

The New York State Department of Labor issued an order today to gradually lower the farm overtime threshold by 20 hours per week. The state now has until 2032 to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week. “I thank the Farm Laborers Wage Board...
ECONOMY

