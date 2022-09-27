Read full article on original website
FEMA Begins Search and Rescue Efforts in Hurricane Ian Aftermath
WASHINGTON, D.C. - We’re seeing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Homes in Florida are destroyed, streets are flooded and rescuers struggle to reach people who are stranded. While the toll of this storm is still being assessed, the storm brought in catastrophic flooding which has stranded many people, making it very difficult for rescuers to reach. President Biden visited the FEMA headquarters in D.C., he has designated Florida as a major disaster area which should help people with the recovery efforts. The FEMA administrator said they have the money and the resources to move forward in the response phase but they are still warning people who might be stranded or still in a hazard area that the aftermath of this storm can still be very dangerous.
Gov. Hochul drives forward clean transportation initiative
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--During National Drive Electric Week, Gov. Kathy Hochul takes regulatory steps to transition New York to electric vehicles. “We need to see more electric vehicles on the market and this regulatory initiative that we’ll be advancing is providing that pathway to get there," said Sean Mahar, Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Environmental Conservation.
New York Health Department's concern for polio grows deeper
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett declared polio-virus an 'imminent threat to public health' in the state. Polio-virus was previously thought to be eradicated in 1955, following its initial outbreak in the U.S. in 1952. Community health advocate, Elisabeth Benjamin has...
Sysco Workers Currently On Strike, Have Not Had a Contract Since August 20th
(WENY) - Sysco workers in New York State are currently on strike. Workers are seeking a contract, something they have not had since August 20th. Representatives say that the company doesn't want to do business fairly with workers as far as a contract is concerned. Workers went out on strike...
N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor to Lower Farm Overtime Threshold
The New York State Department of Labor issued an order today to gradually lower the farm overtime threshold by 20 hours per week. The state now has until 2032 to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week. “I thank the Farm Laborers Wage Board...
Preparing for the Unexpected: State Officials Discuss Benefits of Life Insurance
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Today, officials discussed the importance of life insurance, and why Pennsylvanians should always be prepared for the unexpected. Whether we like to think about it or not, life can change in the blink of an eye. “What a lot of folks don't necessarily think about is...
