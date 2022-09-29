ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Hold 'Concrete' Interest In Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Inter Milan midfielder is 'very popular' amongst Premier League clubs according to a report.

As Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of midfielders, the latest is Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan.

After a lack of investment in the midfield positions over the past 18 months, Jurgen Klopp has seen the options available to him dwindle since the start of the Premier League season.

At various stages, the German has been without Jordan Henderson , Thiago Alcantara , Curtis Jones , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , and Naby Keita already through injury in a troubled start to the new campaign.

This has led to intense scrutiny about what Liverpool have failed to achieve in the transfer market and it appeared that Arthur Melo was only signed on a season-long loan on deadline day once Henderson was injured the day before.

It does seem likely however that the Anfield hierarchy will make their move to refresh their midfield options over the coming months and according to calciomercatoweb (as cited by LFC Transfer Room ), Liverpool hold a 'concrete' interest in the 25-year-old Barella.

The Italian publication claims that he has a number of admirers from the Premier League and Inter will need to make a big sale between January and next summer with claims that no player at the club is deemed 'untouchable'.

Daily Mail

Antonio Conte shuts down 'disrespectful' reports linking him with a return to former club Juventus if Massimiliano Allegri is fired... insisting he is 'enjoying' life at Tottenham

Antonio Conte has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready to commit his long-term future to Tottenham as he dismissed the idea of a return to Juventus. Conte’s current Spurs contract will expire at the end of the season, sparking calls in Italy for his return to Turin and a club where he was a stalwart player and won a hat-trick of Serie A titles as manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Bruno Lage's future being considered by Wolves board - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Wolves are considering the future of head coach Bruno Lage after the club's underwhelming start to the season. THE SUN. Nice lead the chase for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk despite Premier League interest. Newcastle have put Elliot Anderson on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
