Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

By Reuters, Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday.

She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.

Harris made her remarks on the deck on the USS Howard destroyer during a visit to the largest overseas US Navy installation in the world at Yokosuka, near the Japanese capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0XS4_0iDfXiJQ00
US Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media at Yokosuka Naval Base, near Tokyo

'China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order,' said Harris, who is on a four-day trip to Asia.

'China has flexed its military and economic might to coerce and intimidate its neighbors. And we have witnessed disturbing behavior in the East China Sea and in the South China Sea, and most recently, provocations across the Taiwan Strait.'

The remarks to American sailors wearing dress whites come after US President Joe Biden pledged in an interview aired on September 18 to defend the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan against an 'unprecedented attack'.

China says Taiwan is one of its provinces. It has long vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and has not ruled out the use of force to do so.

Taiwan's government says only the island's 23 million people can decide its future, with the US pledging to defend the democratic island nation from Chinese incursion.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited to Taiwan in August, infuriating China, which then carried out its largest-ever military exercises around the island.

Harris said US forces would operate in the region 'undaunted and unafraid' even as the United States expects 'continued aggressive' actions by China.

'We will continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo,' she said. 'And we will continue to support Taiwan's self-defense, consistent with our long-standing policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgSzZ_0iDfXiJQ00
Harris, right, meets with members of the US Navy while on the USS Howard naval ship, at Yokosuka Naval Base
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTOc1_0iDfXiJQ00
Harris' trip to Japan, Washington's closest regional ally, was meant to reassure allies and deter any escalation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcA91_0iDfXiJQ00
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during her visit to the USS Howard naval ship

'Taiwan is a vibrant democracy that contributes to the global good — from technology to health, and beyond, and the United States will continue to deepen our unofficial ties.'

Wang Wenbin, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a regular media briefing that the United States needed to return to the one China policy and 'unequivocally make clear that it opposes all Taiwan separatist activities'.

Harris' trip to Japan, Washington's closest regional ally, was meant to reassure allies and deter any escalation.

Aides said Harris would work on a unified approach in a region where leaders have warily watched rising tension between the United States and China.

Before Harris spoke to the US service members, she stepped below deck and was given a demonstration of the warship's missile and anti-submarine capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFOI1_0iDfXiJQ00
Before Harris spoke to the US service members, she stepped below deck and was given a demonstration of the warship´s missile and anti-submarine capabilities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiQ5C_0iDfXiJQ00
Members of the US Navy view a simulation in the CIC, while on the USS Howard

The base where Harris spoke is home to 24,000 military and civilian workers who could be called on in a regional conflict.

It's also the home of the USS Ronald Reagan, an aircraft carrier now in South Korea to participate in joint drills meant to deter North Korea. Harris will visit the demilitarized zone separating the Koreas on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Harris led Biden's bipartisan US delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who nudged the country away from the pacifist doctrine it adopted after being defeated in World War Two.

Biden is expected to hold his first face-to-face meeting as president with China's Xi Jinping during November's Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Sjnh_0iDfXiJQ00
On Tuesday, Harris led Biden's bipartisan US delegation to the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Daily Mail

