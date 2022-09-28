The Reims, France-based company has decided to send its famous bubbles, which symbolises celebration and the art of living, into space. Maison Mumm Champagne have been working with space travel design agency, Spade, to create a Champagne able to be enjoyed in zero gravity conditions and the first bottle is ready to take off to space in the next Axiom mission in 2023. After years in the making, Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar is now in full compliance with the requirements for spaceflight as certified by the French space agency CNES (Centre National d’Études Spatiales, or National Center for Space Studies) while respecting AOC Champagne regulations, which certifies the integrity of the wine.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO