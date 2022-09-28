Read full article on original website
Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft
A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
thetasteedit.com
One of Paris’ Best-Kept Secrets
Just steps from the Sacré-Cœur, pass through the heavy velvet drapes and into the intimate candlelit dining area to experience some of the most unpretentious yet elegant dishes Paris has to offer. With a minimal staff, M. Danti is the sommelier, server, and consummate host while Mme. Boursier-Mougenot crafts seasonal, market-inspired dishes in the kitchen. In the cave, M. Danti has curated a selection of interesting, difficult-to-find labels from all over France.
traveltomorrow.com
8 destinations from a galaxy far, far away
It’s been almost half a century since the first Star Wars movie came out in 1977. Although it was received with a lot of scepticism before its release, A New Hope and the subsequent movies in the franchise revolutionised the cinematographic industry and culture. Part of the movies’ charm...
This $7.5 Million Subterranean Villa in Greece Was Sculpted Into a Rocky Hillside
This villa in Greece may look like it’s been plucked from the future, but it’s actually steeped in architectural tradition. Sculpted within a rocky hillside on the island of Antiparos, the modern, disc-shaped abode, known as Cronus, was inspired by the circular walls that are built around lemon trees in the Mediterranean to protect them from the elements.
traveltomorrow.com
Canada to lift all Covid-19 travel restrictions from 1 October
On September 26th, the Government of Canada announced the removal of all Covid-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective October 1, 2022. Canadian authorities have taken a layered approach to border management. As the pandemic situation has continued to evolve, adjustments...
mansionglobal.com
Njord, a Carbon-Neutral Luxury Yacht, Launches First 10 Residences
The first 10 residences on the Njord, a private superyacht that runs on carbon-neutral fuel, launched on Monday, with prices ranging from $8.5 million to $70 million. Built by German shipbuilder Meyer Werft and developed by Ocean Residences Development,. Njord—named after the Norse god of the sea—will feature 117 units,...
travelnoire.com
Ethiopian Airlines Opens 5-Star Hotel In Addis Ababa Airport
Travelers visiting Addis Ababa, Ethiopia now have a new five-star accommodation option available to them. Addis Ababa Bole Airport has a new hotel courtesy of Ethiopian Airlines Group. According to Travel Weekly, Ethiopian Skylight In-Terminal Hotel is accessible via Departure Terminal 2, a $363 million terminal that opened in 2019....
vinlove.net
Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top
Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
traveltomorrow.com
Activists hijack over 500 billboards to highlight aviation’s impact on the environment
On 22 September, over 500 corporate advertising spaces across Europe were “hijacked” by members of the activist group Brandalism. The group, formed by anonymous artists, covered the ads with satirical artworks denouncing advertising for the aviation industry. The works of Brandalism popped up in cities in the UK,...
vinlove.net
Ho Tram – weekend relaxation place near Ho Chi Minh City
Visitors can participate in entertainment activities, watch the sunset, and enjoy fresh seafood… in two weekends. About 120 km from Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Tram impresses with blue sea, fine sand, and quiet space, suitable for relaxation. If you have 2 weekends off, you and your family can visit many destinations, and enjoy fresh seafood and interesting entertainment services.
Dutch paradise: my stay at one of the world’s biggest manmade nature reserves
The noise of the town had faded away and there was nothing on the horizon. No windmills, boats, islands or dikes. Ahead was the void of a glassy-calm lake that stretched for 270 sq miles around us. The landscape was static, empty, elemental. “We’re trying to wipe the slate clean and create a new natural paradise,” said Roel Posthoorn, my Dutch host. “I think the heavens would approve.”
traveltomorrow.com
Meet the first champagne bottle designed for space travel
The Reims, France-based company has decided to send its famous bubbles, which symbolises celebration and the art of living, into space. Maison Mumm Champagne have been working with space travel design agency, Spade, to create a Champagne able to be enjoyed in zero gravity conditions and the first bottle is ready to take off to space in the next Axiom mission in 2023. After years in the making, Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar is now in full compliance with the requirements for spaceflight as certified by the French space agency CNES (Centre National d’Études Spatiales, or National Center for Space Studies) while respecting AOC Champagne regulations, which certifies the integrity of the wine.
hotelnewsme.com
Watch the FIFA World Cup live with Palazzo Versace’s exclusive stay and fly offer
The biggest and the most awaited sports spectacle, FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. While we’re all gearing up to cheer on our favourite team, Palazzo Versace Dubai has prepared a spectacular staycation package and will take care of your express shuttle flights from Dubai to Doha and back.
FIFA・
These Eco-Friendly Residences in the Bahamas Come With a Fleet of Solar-Powered Catamarans
Why choose between a luxury yacht trip and an idyllic island getaway when you can have both? Silent Yachts, a noted purveyor of solar-powered catamarans that recently rebranded as Silent Group, has opened a new one-of-a-kind residential resort in the Bahamas for seafarers looking to revitalize at a private oasis while out on the water. Located on Elizabeth Island just 10 minutes from Exuma, Ki’ama Bahamas comprises lavish beachfront residences, a range of top-notch amenities and, of course, a fleet of multihulls. Ki’ama Bahamas incorporates the same green technology as Silent’s yachts, too. In fact, Silent Resorts claims it is the world’s...
These Maldives resorts are leading the charge on sustainability
Several Maldivian resorts are leading the pack on innovative sustainability actions that are helping to minimize impact -- while proving that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand.
maritime-executive.com
Four Seasons Brand Launches New Luxury Yacht Cruise Line
Plans were announced to launch a Four Seasons branded yacht cruise line as the latest effort in the expanded ultra-luxury segment of the cruise industry. Fincantieri will build the new ultra-luxury vessel which is due to begin operations at the end of 2025 as the start of Four Seasons Yachts.
traveltomorrow.com
The world’s largest geothermal lagoon set to be built in Canada
A Canadian company plans to build the world’s largest geothermal lagoon a few miles outside of Quebec City. The geothermal lagoon would aim for carbon neutrality by drawing on power from the sun and the Earth. Quebec-based company geoLAGOON has drawn inspiration from Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, one of National Geographic’s 25 wonders of the world, and will custom build a state-of-the-art lagoon using a patented technology combining a water bath with an insulated, watertight sub-tank that stays very hot.
traveltomorrow.com
10th edition of the Korean Film Festival in Brussels
The Korean Film Festival is back in Brussels with a 10th edition full of surprises. From September 29th to October 7th, eighteen classic and unreleased films will be screened at BOZAR and at Cinéma Galeries. Thereafter, the festival will change residence to the city of Luxembourg on October 27 and 28 at Ciné Utopia and the Cinémathèque de Luxembourg. The festival is organized by the Korean Cultural Center in Brussels.
