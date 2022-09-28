ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

HCPH to host COVID-19 test kit distribution event

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
NORWALK — Are you seeking COVID-19 at-home test kits? Huron County Public Health (HCPH) will be hosting a drive-thru distribution event for COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits at HCPH’s main location in Norwalk.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Time:

Friday, Sept. 30, 3 ro 4 p.m.

Location:

Huron County Public Health

28 Executive Dr., Norwalk, Ohio 44857

Test kits will be distributed at four kits per vehicle, while supplies last. Individuals with questions about the event can call HCPH at 419-668-1652 ext. 222.

HCPH encourages all eligible individuals to practice good hand hygiene by frequently washing your hands with soap and water and/or using hand sanitizer, stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested for COVID-19 if you develop symptoms.

Meeting set for Oct. 6

NORWALK — Huron County Public Health (HCPH) is meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the conference room at Huron County Public Health, 28 Executive Dr., Norwalk, Ohio 44857

Please enter the building via the Health Center of Huron County door (farthest door on the right side of the building).

Additionally, this information as well as the complete schedule of 2022 Board of Health meetings are available at https://www.huroncohealth.com/ about-us.

IN THIS ARTICLE
