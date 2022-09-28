Read full article on original website
Kalkine: Which ASX penny stocks have gained about 900% in 1Y?
In today's show, we cover: Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN), Hawsons (ASX:HIO) and Tyranna (ASX:TYX). The Australian market today traded on a negative note. The benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.71 per cent in the afternoon trading session. The S&P/ASX 300 index that covers the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap components of the S&P/ASX Index Series is also trading negatively, losing 0.79 per cent. Conversely, the S&P/ASX 200 Materials index is up by 1.10 per cent. Sectors are mixed. 9 of 11 sectors are lower today, along with the ASX200 Index. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining +1.30% but is little changed for the last five days.
How did Rio (ASX:RIO) shares perform in September?
Rio Tinto shares were spotted trading 915% higher at 11:30 AM AEST on ASX, backed by a strong sectoral performance. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials sector, around the same time, was quoted 0.981% higher. Iron ore mining giant Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) began Friday's trading session on a positive note on...
ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down
The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
What is dragging Piedmont (ASX:PLL) shares down today?
Piedmont’s shares were trading at AU$0.84 each, down 5.62%, at 11.33 AM AEST on ASX on Friday. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.01% up at 15,298.70 points. Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL) were trading in the red on Friday (30 September) despite no major announcement...
ASX 200 closes in red; industrials, consumer discretionary lead losses
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed 1.23% lower to end at 6,474.20 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 1.53% and has shed 11.70% over the last 52 weeks. Industrials, incurring the most losses, closed 3.04% lower while consumer discretionary closed 2.72% down. Materials sector managed to...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
ASX 200 closes up, energy & materials lead gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today, gaining 93.00 points or 1.44% to end at 6,555.00 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 2.17% and 8.92% over the last 52 weeks. Energy was the biggest gainer, advancing 3.24%. The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today,...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks crater as Apple leads losses in broad market sell-off
U.S. stocks cascaded Thursday — with Apple leading the way down — as renewed recession jitters permeated Wall Street and wiped gains from a fleeting relief bounce in the previous session. The S&P 500 plummeted 2.1% to a fresh 2022 low, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased...
Kalkine : Which 3 ASX supermarket stocks to explore in October?
In this video, we are going to talk about 3 ASX listed supermarket stocks that have fared more than 25 per cent in the last five years. Before we jump onto that, do hit the like and subscribe button.
Kalkine: Why are CommBank (ASX:CBA), Telstra (ASX:TLS), ARB (ASX:ARB) crashing on Friday?
In todays show we cover: a2 Milk (ASX:A2M), Nine Entertainment (ASX:NEC), CommBank (ASX:CBA), Telstra (ASX:TLS) and ARB Corporation (ASX:ARB). The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after WallStreet tumbled sharply in the overnight trade on concerns related to looming recession as investors were spooked by a rout in global currency and debt markets. The ASX 200 gained just 8.20 points or 0.13% to open at 6,563.20 on Friday. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged, but was down 11.84% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. While the All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1, the volatility index fell 6.639% to 18.929.
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Here’s why Arafura (ASX:ARU) shares are gaining on ASX today
Arafura Resources’ shares were trading 8% higher at 1:09 PM AEST on ASX on Thursday, driven by the well-performing Materials sector. The S&P/ASX 200 Materials sector was 2.879% strong around the same time. Arafura recently got added to the list of companies in the S&P/ASX 300. Industrial minerals explorer...
ASX 200 rises at open; De Grey, Premier gain
The Australian share market opened higher on Thursday. The ASX 200 gained 26.40 points, or 0.41%, to 6,488.40 at the open. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.417% higher at 6,687.6 at the open. The Australian share market opened higher on Thursday, gaining 26.40 points, or 0.41%, to 6,488.40, at the...
Iress (ASX:IRE) slashes earnings guidance for FY22 second half
Iress, on 29 September, has shared its updated earnings guidance for FY22 second half. The company mentioned that its new profit guidance is in between AU$166 million and AU$170 million. The updated range of NPAT guidance in H2 FY22 is AU$54 million to AU$58 million in the given period. Backed...
Here’s why Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) is in news today
Core Lithium has undertaken a capital raise with institutional placement to raise AU$100 million. The company will place around 97.1 million new ordinary shares at an offer price of AU$1.03 per share as a part of this capital raise. Therefore, the company requested ASX to put its shares under trading...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Kalkine : ASX 200 to dip; global markets fall on recession fears
The Australian share market is poised to shed some gains on the final day of the month. The latest SPI Futures indicate that the benchmark ASX 200 would start Friday 24 points or 0.4% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.55%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.1%, and the NASDAQ ended 2.85% lower watch this video to find out more.
