fox34.com
Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Resources To Florida To Assist Hurricane Ian Response Efforts
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. “Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and...
South Plains weather and Hurricane Ian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That time of year. Chilly early mornings with lows in the 50s are typical. Warm afternoons with highs in the 80s are common. Generally sunny days and clear nights, which also means rain is unlikely any time soon. Whatever your outdoor plans may be - gardening,...
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022
STATEWIDE, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of October 2022. We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention...
Texas Tech System presidents hope to expand telehealth, aviation programs with state funds
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech goes into the next legislative session with a new ask. With five institutions under the Texas Tech banner, President Lawrence Schovanec says the system wants to keep Austin’s attention, “maintaining a $50 million source of funding the state provided in the last session for institutional enhancement.”
