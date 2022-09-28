ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Plains weather and Hurricane Ian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That time of year. Chilly early mornings with lows in the 50s are typical. Warm afternoons with highs in the 80s are common. Generally sunny days and clear nights, which also means rain is unlikely any time soon. Whatever your outdoor plans may be - gardening,...
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022

STATEWIDE, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of October 2022. We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention...
