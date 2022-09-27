Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Texas Schools Improving Post-Pandemic, DISD Remains Behind
Texas schools are seeing improvements after falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Commissioner Mike Morath of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the state agency that oversees primary and secondary public education. This Tuesday, the Dallas Regional Chamber hosted the 2022 State of Public Education with a keynote speech...
dallasexpress.com
Twenty Percent of Texas Teachers Are Uncertified
Statistics released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) revealed that roughly one-fifth of new teachers hired last school year entered the profession and started teaching without state certification. The data compiled on certification pathways taken by Texas educators since the 2007-2008 academic year indicates a significant hike of nearly 72%...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’
Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Parents Push For Counselors, Services
Parents attending a Coppell ISD school board meeting on Monday urged the district to spend remaining federal dollars on various programs, including additional counselors, teachers, or support staff, and praised the district for its use of COVID-19 relief funds last year. More than 20 district residents crowded inside the meeting...
Texas to Celebrate White Cane Day
Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) will be joining the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (TSBVI), and other agencies across the state in celebrating White Cane Day at various events during the month of October. White Cane Day, officially designated as October...
pwshblueprints.com
New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services
Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
dallasexpress.com
TEA Withholds Complaint on Alleged DISD Grade Manipulation
The Dallas Express has learned that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is investigating at least one Dallas Independent School District (DISD) campus for attendance and grade manipulation allegations. In response to a Public Information Request filed by The Dallas Express, the TEA opted to withhold a complaint it had received...
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
Arlington, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Arlington. The Sam Houston High School volleyball team will have a game with Arlington High School on September 30, 2022, 15:30:00. The Martin High School - Arlington volleyball team will have a game with Bowie High School - Arlington on September 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Parents Raise Concern After Students Dropped At Wrong Bus Stops
Parents in Fort Worth are sharing their concerns after multiple incidents of their children being dropped off at wrong locations after school. Isabel Arreola is the mother of a Fort Worth ISD student. For years, she would drive her daughter Miranda, 9, to and from school. This is her daughter’s first year riding the school bus.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Southlake Style
New Miss Southlake And Outstanding Teen Announced
The new Miss Southlake and Outstanding Teen were officially crowned over the weekend. Earning the Miss Southlake title along with a $1,000 scholarship, Jenna Oakley will represent Southlake for the upcoming year. A current student at Sam Houston State University, Jenna previously won Inspirational Country Music Female Vocalist in 2022 and won the Overall Talent Award for her original song, “I’m Gonna Miss Me.”
Shorthorn
State Fair of Texas: what to know and what to do
The State Fair of Texas will return to Dallas from Sep. 30 through Oct. 23 for family-friendly fun. Here’s what to expect from the State Fair and a few things to remember on your trip to visit Big Tex. Operating hours. Gates will open 10 a.m on Friday, Sept....
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Throws Another $1 Million at Growing Vagrancy Problem
The Dallas City council voted on Wednesday to shift an additional $1 million of funding to support nonprofits that work toward reducing homelessness and vagrancy. The City has struggled to successfully address the homeless and vagrant population in Dallas and has had to deal with armed activists who have prevented services from reaching encampments.
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro using data from Zillow.
