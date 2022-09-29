ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Denmark supplier announces World Cup kits designed to ‘protest against Qatar and its human rights record’

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUjEz_0iDf5uBv00

The kit supplier of the Denmark national team, Hummel, has released their new kit designs for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup – along with a very precise message.

Sportswear manufacturer Hummel have made it explicitly clear that while they are fully behind the Danish side’s efforts in representing their people, they do not wish to be “visible” during the finals while it is held in Qatar and say they do not support the hosts as a nation, citing their human rights record and failure to protect workers during the construction of stadiums for the World Cup.

A statement on Instagram from Hummel alongside images of the new replica kits read: “With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.

“We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement.”

In a second post showing the all-black third strip, Hummel doubled down on making a statement about the host nation’s treatment of migrant workers, specifically those who had died during the construction of the tournament’s stadiums.

“Black: The colour of mourning. The perfect colour for Denmark's third shirt for this year’s World Cup,” it read.

“While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.

“We wish to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers that have built the country’s World Cup stadiums.”

Qatar and World Cup officials have suggested only three work-related deaths have occurred during the preparation and construction for the forthcoming World Cup.

Fifa have been criticised by Amnesty International by failing to protect workers and put in place “adequate processes” to prevent problems continually occurring in Qatar.

In September ahead of the finals, up to three-quarters of fans surveyed across the globe backed an initiative for Fifa to use World Cup revenue to compensate the families of victims who suffered in preparation for hosting the tournament, with a human rights campaign called “Pay Up Fifa” demanding up to $440m (£404m) in reparations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
volleyballmag.com

USA women top Bulgaria to guarantee spot in next round of World Championship

The USA women not only beat Bulgaria on Thursday, but their 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15 victory in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship guaranteed that that they will move on to the next round. The Americans, who won the gold medal last summer in the Tokyo Olympics, haven’t...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Sportswear#Danish
AFP

Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday defended military sales to Pakistan after withering criticism from growing US partner India, which considers itself the target of Islamabad's F-16 planes. The top US diplomat defended a $450 million F-16 deal for Pakistan approved earlier in September, saying the package was for maintenance of Pakistan's existing fleet.
WORLD
AFP

Turkey bows to US pressure, cuts Russian bank ties

Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington. The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Washington for forcing Turkish banks to cut their Russian ties.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Canada updates India travel advice with warnings of ‘landmines, terror’ in apparent retaliation

Canada has urged its citizens to “avoid all travel” to Indian regions within 10km of the border with neighbouring Pakistan, citing the “presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance”.The travel advisory, updated on Wednesday by the Canadian government, urges its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to the “threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country”.The travel advisory comes days after the Indian government urged its own nationals and students visiting Canada to “exercise due caution and remain vigilant” amid a “sharp increase” in hate crimes and sectarian violence there.Along with the advisory, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party...
TRAVEL
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

England women to end 2022 against Japan and Norway

European champions England will play their final two games of 2022 against Japan and Norway in November. The Lionesses' year began with victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, before winning Euro 2022 in the summer. Sarina Wiegman's side became the first senior England side to win a...
SPORTS
seafoodsource.com

Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in

Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
AGRICULTURE
960 The Ref

Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

GENEVA — (AP) — Fans going to the World Cup in Qatar must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation's rules to combat COVID-19, organizers said Thursday. All visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking...
FIFA
The Independent

Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway

Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain.The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain’s top courts, was marred by clashes with police who tried but mostly failed to confiscate ballot boxes. The pro-independence side won by a landslide, but most Catalans in favor of remaining in Spain stayed home as pro-union political parties boycotted the vote. Polls then and now show that the wealthy northeast region is roughly equally divided over the...
SOCIETY
hotelnewsme.com

Watch the FIFA World Cup live with Palazzo Versace’s exclusive stay and fly offer

The biggest and the most awaited sports spectacle, FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. While we’re all gearing up to cheer on our favourite team, Palazzo Versace Dubai has prepared a spectacular staycation package and will take care of your express shuttle flights from Dubai to Doha and back.
FIFA
BBC

Onome Ebi: Veteran African history maker, 39, joins Spain's top flight

Veteran Nigeria defender Onome Ebi has joined newly-promoted Spanish women's top-flight side Levante Las Planas ten months before the next Women's World Cup. The 39-year-old, who started her career in 2001 in Nigeria, penned a one-year deal as she tries to stay in shape ahead of the 2023 finals. The...
SOCCER
The Independent

Minister: Greece can defend islands despite Turkey's threats

Greece has the right to take “all defensive measures” to protect its easternmost islands amid threats by neighboring Turkey that dispute Greek sovereignty rights and raise the specter of war, the Greek defense minister said Saturday.Speaking after Cyprus’ independence day military parade, Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said Turkey’s “revisionist and destabilizing behavior” also undermines security in the wider eastern Mediterranean region.Panagiotopoulos dismissed Turkey’s demands to demilitarize the islands “as if they’re not being threatened and as if we don’t have the right to take all defensive measures for them” as “baseless and unacceptable.”Earlier this week, Turkey summoned the Greek ambassador...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy