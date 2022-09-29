Denmark supplier announces World Cup kits designed to ‘protest against Qatar and its human rights record’

The kit supplier of the Denmark national team, Hummel, has released their new kit designs for the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup – along with a very precise message.

Sportswear manufacturer Hummel have made it explicitly clear that while they are fully behind the Danish side’s efforts in representing their people, they do not wish to be “visible” during the finals while it is held in Qatar and say they do not support the hosts as a nation, citing their human rights record and failure to protect workers during the construction of stadiums for the World Cup.

A statement on Instagram from Hummel alongside images of the new replica kits read: “With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.

“We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement.”

In a second post showing the all-black third strip, Hummel doubled down on making a statement about the host nation’s treatment of migrant workers, specifically those who had died during the construction of the tournament’s stadiums.

“Black: The colour of mourning. The perfect colour for Denmark's third shirt for this year’s World Cup,” it read.

“While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.

“We wish to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers that have built the country’s World Cup stadiums.”

Qatar and World Cup officials have suggested only three work-related deaths have occurred during the preparation and construction for the forthcoming World Cup.

Fifa have been criticised by Amnesty International by failing to protect workers and put in place “adequate processes” to prevent problems continually occurring in Qatar.

In September ahead of the finals, up to three-quarters of fans surveyed across the globe backed an initiative for Fifa to use World Cup revenue to compensate the families of victims who suffered in preparation for hosting the tournament, with a human rights campaign called “Pay Up Fifa” demanding up to $440m (£404m) in reparations.