Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
Arkansas family pleads for answers 28 years after disappearance
A family calling for help in Searcy 28 years to the day after their loved one, Jarrod Green went missing in the small town.
More than 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas, state says
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
Arkansas correction facilities releasing inmates early due to overcrowding
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Corrections is facing overcrowding at facilities across the state. That’s why it is planning to release almost 400 potential parolees throughout the rest of this year. The ADC says the board of corrections approved a list of 369 inmates...
Five white supremacist gang members in Arkansas sentenced to prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another five people were sentenced to prison for their involvement in crimes committed by the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang that operated in Arkansas. According to reports, each of the defendants had previously pleaded guilty to a number of crimes that were committed...
Arkansas attorney believes LR city attorney memo violated FOIA rights
Little Rock (KATV) — An Arkansas attorney spoke out regarding the memorandum that KATV obtained about Little Rock city attorney, Tom Carpenter being accused of a racial slur in front of two other city employees. Matt Campbell is an attorney who told KATV the memo that was released about...
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
Deadly Shooting At Arkansas Hospital
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man visiting a patient at a Little Rock-area hospital was shot dead by a person he knew, and the suspect was arrested about an hour later at a gas station. Sherwood Police Chief Jeff Hagar said police found 21-year-old Leighton Whitfield...
Pulaski Co. among 24 counties with burn bans
Pulaski County has been added to the Burn Ban list which is consistently growing with the dry conditions we are experiencing.
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
Arkansas Hospital Shooter Allegedly Asked Couple About Their Relationship Before Opening Fire
When Raymond Lovett Jr., 24, opened fire at CHI St. Vincent Hospital North in Sherwood, Arkansas, on Wednesday, he allegedly asked an engaged couple “how long they had been together,” according to a police report obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Lovett is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for the death of Leighton Whitfield, 21. The fiancée, Jade Pye, was receiving treatment on the fourth flour and being visited by Whitfield when Lovett, whom Pye referred to as “Ajay,” entered the room around 10 a.m. He shot Whitfield, then turned his gun toward Pye, but she pulled an alarm attached to her bed. Police said Lovett and Whitfield knew each other. Whitfield was found with “at least one gunshot wound,” and cops are calling the shooting as an isolated incident. Lovett, whose bail is set at $500,000, will appear in court on Nov. 8.Read it at Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette
Stolen truck from 1998 recovered underwater in White County
Authorities in White County have recovered a vehicle believed to have been stolen over 20 years ago. On Monday, September 26, 2022, fisherman notified the White County Sheriff’s Office of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge. Deputy Elijah Cannon was dispatched to the scene and confirmed the vehicle presence and provided additional information to supervisors.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
18-year-old female arrested after multiple false threats to Watson Chapel schools
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after criminal investigators said she sent several prank 911 text messages alleging threats against the Watson Chapel School District. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Renesha Washington, a student of Watson Chapel schools, was charged with three felony...
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
