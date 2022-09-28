ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden speaks to DeSantis as Florida governor ‘thankful’ for president’s help on Hurricane Ian

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4cAg_0iDf2v2R00

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday evening as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida.

Mr Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he and the Republican governor – who is seen as a potential challenger to Mr Biden in 2024 – spoke “for some time”.

“My team has been in constant contact with him from the very beginning,” Mr Biden said, adding that he had spoken with the mayors of Tampa Bay, St Petersburg and Clearwater. “My message has been absolutely clear: It’s we are on alert and in action to approve every request Florida has made for temporary assistance, emergency assistance and long term assistance that I’ve received.”

The two officials’ conversation comes as Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 status as it nears landfall on Florida’s west coast, putting roughly eight million people in its bullseye. More than 2.5 million Floridians have left to get out of the path of the hurricane, which Mr DeSantis had called “knocking on the door of a Category 5.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr DeSantis had said that he had not yet spoken to Mr Biden but dismissed concerns.

“My view on all this is like, you got people’s lives at stake, you got their property at stake and we don’t have time for pettiness,” he said. “We got to work together, make sure we’re doing the best job for them, so my phone line is open.”

But later on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, the governor said that he had a productive conversation with the president.

“The Biden administration has approved our request for a pre-landfall declaration and did that very quicky, so we’re thankful for that,” he said. Mr DeSantis said as the state learns more about the impact of the hurricane, there will be more requests for individual assistance and displaced people.

“And it’s my sense that the administration wants to help,” he said. “I think they realize that this is a really signficant storm.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden and DeSantis talk hurricane response in Thursday call

President Biden spoke Thursday morning with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as Hurricane Ian passed through the state, leaving millions of people without power. Thursday’s call was the second of the week between Biden and DeSantis, political rivals who have taken a break from trading barbs to collaborate on the storm response.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist declines to criticize Ron DeSantis’ storm response, but chides insurance remarks

'I don’t want to get into Monday morning quarterbacking before Monday.'. Charlie Crist, the former Democratic U.S. Representative from St. Petersburg vying with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial race, refrained from directly criticizing his handling of Hurricane Ian so far, but still rebuked DeSantis for asserting the storm is more likely to leave more flood insurance claims than wind claims in its wake.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

The Independent

865K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy