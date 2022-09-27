ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, VA

Virginia Business

Theatre renovations draw downtown visitors

Before her August performance at Marion’s historic Lincoln Theatre, country singer Lorrie Morgan took an afternoon stroll downtown, stopping at shops and the local farmers market, according to Tracy Thompson, the theater’s director. Drawing visitors — famous and otherwise — to downtown Marion was the goal back in...
MARION, VA
Lootpress

Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
BECKLEY, WV
wcyb.com

Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

Ian’s heaviest rains arrive tonight, showers linger for weekend

WIND ADVISORY​​ is in effect from this evening through 10 a.m. Saturday for Giles, Bland, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Mcdowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties. Isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas, which could cause a few power outages.
GILES COUNTY, VA
Lodging

Mumford Company Announces Sale of Super 8 in Norton, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Super 8 in Norton, Virginia, on behalf of Seller S&P Hotels. This is the fifth transaction in which Mumford Company has worked with the principals of S&P Hotels, a multi-property regional hotel owner and operator based in Virginia. The purchaser, Shri Radheshyam LLC, is a regional hotelier based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carter Willcox, associate in the firm’s Newport News, Virginia Headquarters, and Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals for Mumford Company, represented the seller in the transaction.
NORTON, VA
High School Football PRO

Glade Spring, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rural Retreat High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on September 30, 2022, 15:25:00.
GLADE SPRING, VA
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive

KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show. 7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.
KINGSPORT, TN
WVNS

Greyhound moves buses to new Bluefield Area Transit station

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local bus line makes its move to a nicer, safer place for passengers.  The new Bluefield Area Transit Transfer station is now home to Greyhound. District Manager of Greyhound, Brett Gaj announced the big move at the station on Thursday morning. Gaj said he’s thankful for the support from Bluefield City […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
High School Football PRO

Bluefield, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The George Wythe High School football team will have a game with Graham High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
BLUEFIELD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County

WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
COVINGTON, VA
WVNS

Burning Laws take effect October 1st

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022,  is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can only start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNS

Tazewell County DEM recommendations for Tropical Storm Ian

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move its way up the Atlantic coast, the most recent track of the storm shows that it made it’s way near Charleston, SC this morning. The storm is projected to continue moving in a northwesterly track over the following two days. This track will likely […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
WEBER CITY, VA
Franklin News Post

Video footage offered by Dels. Marie March, Wren Williams following assault allegation

Two competing state delegates have provided video related to an alleged shoving incident at a Wytheville GOP event last weekend, as the case awaits a December court hearing. Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint Saturday against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, alleging misdemeanor assault and battery, saying he shoved her at a Ninth Congressional District Republican celebration in Wytheville that night.
WYTHEVILLE, VA

