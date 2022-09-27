Read full article on original website
Virginia Business
Theatre renovations draw downtown visitors
Before her August performance at Marion’s historic Lincoln Theatre, country singer Lorrie Morgan took an afternoon stroll downtown, stopping at shops and the local farmers market, according to Tracy Thompson, the theater’s director. Drawing visitors — famous and otherwise — to downtown Marion was the goal back in...
Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
Mercer Mall cancels trick-or-treat event due to “poor past tenant participation”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local shopping mall is stopping their annual trunk or treat event. Confirmed by Mercer Mall management, they are canceling the mall’s yearly trick-or-treat event due to quote “poor past tenant participation”. A memo sent out to store managers Wednesday, September 28, 2022, saidthe mall isn’t able to handle the number of crowds […]
wcyb.com
Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
WVNT-TV
Ian’s heaviest rains arrive tonight, showers linger for weekend
WIND ADVISORY is in effect from this evening through 10 a.m. Saturday for Giles, Bland, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Mcdowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties. Isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas, which could cause a few power outages.
Lodging
Mumford Company Announces Sale of Super 8 in Norton, Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Super 8 in Norton, Virginia, on behalf of Seller S&P Hotels. This is the fifth transaction in which Mumford Company has worked with the principals of S&P Hotels, a multi-property regional hotel owner and operator based in Virginia. The purchaser, Shri Radheshyam LLC, is a regional hotelier based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carter Willcox, associate in the firm’s Newport News, Virginia Headquarters, and Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals for Mumford Company, represented the seller in the transaction.
Glade Spring, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
Kingsport Times-News
Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive
KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show. 7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.
Greyhound moves buses to new Bluefield Area Transit station
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local bus line makes its move to a nicer, safer place for passengers. The new Bluefield Area Transit Transfer station is now home to Greyhound. District Manager of Greyhound, Brett Gaj announced the big move at the station on Thursday morning. Gaj said he’s thankful for the support from Bluefield City […]
Bluefield, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
WDBJ7.com
Hurricane Ian’s expected impact leads to high schools switching game schedules
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The impact of Hurricane Ian is expected to be felt across southwest Virginia Friday. After seeing what the forecast had in store, Grayson County Public Schools, Radford City Schools and Alleghany Highlands Public Schools leaders made the decision Thursday morning to reschedule Friday night’s Covington High School vs. Grayson County High School and Alleghany High School vs. Radford High School games to Thursday.
Substitute teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey” at Bluefield Middle School
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
Burning Laws take effect October 1st
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022, is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can only start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the […]
Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
woay.com
Tazewell County Department of Emergency urges residents to prepare for inclement weather
Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – As Tropical Strom Ian continues to move up the Atlantic coast, its track anticipates heavy rain over southwestern Virginia. Tazewell Emergency Management is urging the community to prepare for the weather to stay safe. Emergency Management advises all residents to create an emergency plan for...
Tazewell County DEM recommendations for Tropical Storm Ian
TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move its way up the Atlantic coast, the most recent track of the storm shows that it made it’s way near Charleston, SC this morning. The storm is projected to continue moving in a northwesterly track over the following two days. This track will likely […]
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
Franklin News Post
Video footage offered by Dels. Marie March, Wren Williams following assault allegation
Two competing state delegates have provided video related to an alleged shoving incident at a Wytheville GOP event last weekend, as the case awaits a December court hearing. Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, filed a criminal complaint Saturday against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, alleging misdemeanor assault and battery, saying he shoved her at a Ninth Congressional District Republican celebration in Wytheville that night.
