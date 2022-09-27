Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Parents Push For Counselors, Services
Parents attending a Coppell ISD school board meeting on Monday urged the district to spend remaining federal dollars on various programs, including additional counselors, teachers, or support staff, and praised the district for its use of COVID-19 relief funds last year. More than 20 district residents crowded inside the meeting...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’
Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
pwshblueprints.com
New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services
Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Schools Improving Post-Pandemic, DISD Remains Behind
Texas schools are seeing improvements after falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Commissioner Mike Morath of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the state agency that oversees primary and secondary public education. This Tuesday, the Dallas Regional Chamber hosted the 2022 State of Public Education with a keynote speech...
dallasexpress.com
TEA Withholds Complaint on Alleged DISD Grade Manipulation
The Dallas Express has learned that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is investigating at least one Dallas Independent School District (DISD) campus for attendance and grade manipulation allegations. In response to a Public Information Request filed by The Dallas Express, the TEA opted to withhold a complaint it had received...
dallasexpress.com
Twenty Percent of Texas Teachers Are Uncertified
Statistics released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) revealed that roughly one-fifth of new teachers hired last school year entered the profession and started teaching without state certification. The data compiled on certification pathways taken by Texas educators since the 2007-2008 academic year indicates a significant hike of nearly 72%...
keranews.org
TEA commissioner says STAAR test will get a shakeup next year, touts academic recovery
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath returned to Dallas Tuesday with a triumphant message he’s touted before. He reminded members of the Dallas Regional Chamber that the worst of the pandemic wiped out a decade’s worth of academic gains. He said COVID-19 was the largest academic disruption in the last century.
School board cuts mom's mic when she plays recording of bus stop incident
The Fort Worth school board is facing an angry group of parents who are boiling mad over repeated incidents where small children have been dropped off at the wrong bus stops.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Adding More Police Officer Positions
A new class of recruits for the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) recently graduated as the department takes full advantage of a new city ordinance passed by city council members to increase the number of officers on staff. Earlier this year, Fort Worth City Council approved the addition of 73...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
Dallas Observer
City and Dallas Police Plan to Protest Alcohol Licenses of Businesses Causing 'Public Safety Issues'
In a July memo, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked the City Attorney’s Office and the Dallas Police Department to start challenging alcohol licenses of businesses “that have acted irresponsibly and created public safety issues” in Dallas’ nightlife scene. "Several violent incidents in our city's vibrant and...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Mesquite Announces Water Rate Increase
The city of Mesquite will implement a 9% increase in water rates effective Oct. 1. The rate adjustment is due to a 13% increase in the cost of water supplied by the North Texas Municipal Water District due to significant costs in the chemicals and labor needed to treat drinking water.
Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements
The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
ketr.org
Greenville city council approves plat for proposed subdivision on south side
In Greenville, the city council has approved a proposed plat for a new subdivision on the south side of the city. However, the council postponed a final decision on a proposed $4.4 million agreement with the developers. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that about 150 people attended Tuesday’s regular meeting of the city council.
texasstandard.org
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen’s death
Lermont Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont “did real good in life” and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black,...
sachsenews.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada
Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to combat the fire that engulfed the property. According to a...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas City Council Lowers Tax Rate, Expects Increased Collections
The Dallas City Council unanimously approved reducing the property tax rate on Wednesday, but at the same time expects a substantial increase in property tax collections in the coming year. This is because the assessed property values of homes are expected to increase due to the growth of the city...
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
