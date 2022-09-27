ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Local ISD Parents Push For Counselors, Services

Parents attending a Coppell ISD school board meeting on Monday urged the district to spend remaining federal dollars on various programs, including additional counselors, teachers, or support staff, and praised the district for its use of COVID-19 relief funds last year. More than 20 district residents crowded inside the meeting...
COPPELL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’

Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
DALLAS, TX
pwshblueprints.com

New Assistant Principal Joins Student Services

Previously working at Dallas ISD elementary schools, Eric Lockett joins Plano West Senior High School as the new Assistant Principal. “My favorite aspect of teaching is seeing students and their progress,” said Mr. Lockett. “I love watching them succeed in meeting their goals whatever they are.”. Mr. Lockett...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Schools Improving Post-Pandemic, DISD Remains Behind

Texas schools are seeing improvements after falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Commissioner Mike Morath of the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the state agency that oversees primary and secondary public education. This Tuesday, the Dallas Regional Chamber hosted the 2022 State of Public Education with a keynote speech...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

TEA Withholds Complaint on Alleged DISD Grade Manipulation

The Dallas Express has learned that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is investigating at least one Dallas Independent School District (DISD) campus for attendance and grade manipulation allegations. In response to a Public Information Request filed by The Dallas Express, the TEA opted to withhold a complaint it had received...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Twenty Percent of Texas Teachers Are Uncertified

Statistics released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) revealed that roughly one-fifth of new teachers hired last school year entered the profession and started teaching without state certification. The data compiled on certification pathways taken by Texas educators since the 2007-2008 academic year indicates a significant hike of nearly 72%...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local City Adding More Police Officer Positions

A new class of recruits for the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) recently graduated as the department takes full advantage of a new city ordinance passed by city council members to increase the number of officers on staff. Earlier this year, Fort Worth City Council approved the addition of 73...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Mesquite Announces Water Rate Increase

The city of Mesquite will implement a 9% increase in water rates effective Oct. 1. The rate adjustment is due to a 13% increase in the cost of water supplied by the North Texas Municipal Water District due to significant costs in the chemicals and labor needed to treat drinking water.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements

The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
ARLINGTON, TX
ketr.org

Greenville city council approves plat for proposed subdivision on south side

In Greenville, the city council has approved a proposed plat for a new subdivision on the south side of the city. However, the council postponed a final decision on a proposed $4.4 million agreement with the developers. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that about 150 people attended Tuesday’s regular meeting of the city council.
GREENVILLE, TX
sachsenews.com

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to combat the fire that engulfed the property. According to a...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas City Council Lowers Tax Rate, Expects Increased Collections

The Dallas City Council unanimously approved reducing the property tax rate on Wednesday, but at the same time expects a substantial increase in property tax collections in the coming year. This is because the assessed property values of homes are expected to increase due to the growth of the city...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE

