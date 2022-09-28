Read full article on original website
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))
The g3 wines are currently offering some of the best values in Washington. The aromas here bring notes of dried herb, currant, blue fruit, mint and spice. Plush dark-raspberry flavors follow. The tannins give a gentle squeeze. It's a knockout value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $15,Buy Now. Designation.
Walt 2019 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir (Oregon)
Aromas of freshly ground espresso bean, char and dark cherry lead to a full-flavored palate that mixes fruit and barrel, with the latter often getting out front at present. Given the pedigree, expect some time will integrate it all. The stuffing is there on the fruit. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
PÁŠXA 2019 River Rock Vineyard Grenache (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
Fruit for this wine comes from the Rocks District. Fermented in concrete and stainless steel 33% whole cluster, this 100% free-run wine brings aromas of flower, fresh herb and dark strawberry. The red- and blue-fruit flavors are intense and pillowy soft, showing purity and detail. A long, warm finish caps it off. Sean P. Sullivan.
The Eyrie Vineyards 2019 Oregon Pinot Meunier (Dundee Hills)
The aromas start out reduced, with notes of gun smoke so prominent that they cause some distraction. Beyond that are aromas of grapefruit, fresh herb, potpourri and red fruit. The flavors are light-bodied, fresh and lively. Cinnamony tannins back it all up. More, please! Decant to clear the reduction if it needs it. Sean P. Sullivan.
