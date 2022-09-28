The aromas start out reduced, with notes of gun smoke so prominent that they cause some distraction. Beyond that are aromas of grapefruit, fresh herb, potpourri and red fruit. The flavors are light-bodied, fresh and lively. Cinnamony tannins back it all up. More, please! Decant to clear the reduction if it needs it. Sean P. Sullivan.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO