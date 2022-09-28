Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
VIDEO: Driving the BMW M Hybrid V8 GTP with Connor De Phillippi
BMW factory driver Connor De Phillippi describes what he’s experienced while piloting the new M Hybrid V8 IMSA GTP racer with its hybrid twin-turbo V8 and all the new technology that’s coming to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s top class in 2023. Watch below or click here to...
racer.com
Herb repeats in rain for Runoffs GT-1 win
Big, heavy, loud, fast and with lots of horsepower, GT-1 (GT1) cars made their way out on a wet track late Friday morning for their Hagerty Race Days event at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Tire Rack Pole Award winner...
racer.com
Kotyk dominates FF for his fourth Runoffs title
On a damp and chilly Tire Rack Pole — on the first of three Hagerty Race Days at the 2022 SCCA National Championship Runoffs — sat defending Formula F (FF) champ Jonathan Kotyk from Atlantic Beach, FL, driving his Mygale SJ14 Honda. The conditions mattered little to Kotyk, though, as he put on a dominating performance on his way to this fourth FF SCCA National Championship title.
racer.com
2022 Runoffs Tire Rack Pole Award winners from VIR
Three days of qualifying have come to a close at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) for the 2022 SCCA National Championship Runoffs being held Sept. 24-Oct. 2, 2022. As such, 26 Tire Rack Pole Award winners have been identified and will lead their respective classes to the green flag over the next three Hagerty Race Days.
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
Inside the SCCA: 2022 Runoffs livestream podcast
Brian Bielanski’s “Inside the SCCA” podcast is going live from the Runoffs at VIR with nine live shows. Inside the SCCA Presented by Goodyear Racing Tires and Vintage Racers for Rescues will kick off each race day with Breakfast at the Runoffs at 7:00am ET. Then picking up coverage during the lunch break with the Halftime show at 11:45am ET and wrapping up each day right after the final checker flag with Runoffs After Dark at 5:45pm ET Friday (Sept. 30) and Saturday (Oct. 1), Sunday’s night show (Oct. 2) will air 4:45pm ET.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Who is in the frame at Williams?
Zhou Guanyu’s retention at Alfa Romeo was almost as big an open secret as the fact that Nicholas Latifi would be leaving Williams at the end of the year, but before such matters are made public there’s always that flicker of uncertainty that prevents other dominoes from falling.
racer.com
Zilisch win narrows Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship at Road Atlanta
The Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires title chase narrowed to 30 points on Thursday courtesy of a Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) victory. Zilisch beat teammate Selin Rollan (No. 87 Hixon Motor Sports) to the checkered flag by 0.123s. Championship leader Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering) finished fifth while Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) had a disastrous race and only completed five laps before a mechanical issue ended his race.
racer.com
Who will win the Runoffs: GT, Touring and more
Here’s the third and final installment of SportsCar magazine’s fearless predictions of who will win this weekend’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. E Production, F Production & H Production. Words: J. Michael Hemsley. E Production. It’s hard to argue against success, and Jesse Prather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Who will win the SCCA Runoffs: Open-wheel, Prototypes
Here’s the second installment of SportsCar magazine’s fearless predictions of who will win this weekend’s SCCA National Championship Runoffs at Virginia International Raceway. Formula Atlantic, Formula Continental, Formula X, Prototype 1 & 2. Words: Tom Schultz. Formula Atlantic. Formula Atlantic is a class that has had several...
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
CARS・
racer.com
Next EPARTRADE Race Industry Now webinar: How to break in an engine
Join us for Episode No.236 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW tech and business webinar: ‘How to break in an engine’ with Davin Reckow and VP Racing Fuels. With Kyle Wolf, Business Development – Race Fuel & Lubricants, VP Racing Fuels and Davin Reckow, Redline Rebuild host, media operations team lead, engine builder extraordinaire. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Daly set for Cup debut on Charlotte Roval
Veteran IndyCar racer Conor Daly will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut next weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Daly will drive for The Money Team Racing in the No. 50 Chevrolet with sponsorship from BitNile. The NTT IndyCar Series wrapped at Laguna Seca on Sept. 11, where Daly is a full-time competitor with BitNile support.
racer.com
INSIGHT: Drivers and teams reflect on the end of IMSA DPi era
When the checkered flag falls on Motul Petit Le Mans Saturday night, it will mark the end of Daytona Prototype international (DPi) as the top class in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. While there is much excitement for its replacement — LMDh and (potentially) Le Mans Hypercar combined into the new GTP class — there is also nostalgia for the cars and the quality of the racing they produced.
racer.com
Formula 500 driver de Vries tiptoes to second Runoffs victory
Friday morning’s 11-car Formula 500 (F5) field kicked off Hagerty Race Days at the 59th SCCA National Championship Runoffs taking place Sept. 24-Oct. 2, 2022, at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA. In damp conditions, Tire Rack Pole Award winner James Weida, in the No. 22 Formula X-1/Weida Apartments...
racer.com
Mercedes extends Petronas title partnership beyond 2026
Mercedes has extended its title and technical partnership with Petronas on a multi-year deal beyond 2026 as it prepares to develop a 100% sustainable fuel. Petronas has been the Mercedes title sponsor since 2010 when it took over the Brawn team, meaning the extension takes the partnership up towards two decades in length. Team principal Toto Wolff joined drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Kuala Lumpur ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix to announce the news, and says the future planning shows the strength of the relationship.
racer.com
Paley scores Road Atlanta pole for Mazda MX-5 Cup finale
Sam Paley (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing) earned his second Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires pole position on Wednesday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. He will share the front row with Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) for Thursday’s Round 13 race, the first half of a championship-deciding doubleheader with $250,000 on the line.
racer.com
Verstappen not focusing on Singapore title-clinch
Max Verstappen says he isn’t thinking about securing the drivers’ championship at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix as he feels it’s a long shot. The Dutchman can win his second straight title on Sunday if he wins the race and sets the fastest lap, with Charles Leclerc finishing lower than seventh and Sergio Perez outside the top three. Should Verstappen not set the fastest lap then he needs his main rivals to be classified even lower, while anything other than victory will keep the title on ice for another week.
racer.com
Bourdais keeps Cadillac ahead in second Petit Le Mans practice
Sebastien Bourdais put in a flyer in the final minutes of the second practice session with only DPi and GTD PRO on track as several teams went for qualifying simulations. Bourdais knocked Tom Blomqvist off the top of the chart as he turned a 1m09.040s (132.44mph) lap in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac.
racer.com
IMSA podcast: Ben Barnicoat
Meet Ben Barnicoat, one of the drivers on the Lexus IMSA program for the Vasser Sullivan team. In our conversation with Barnicoat, we’re going to learn:. • The balance of having fun but knowing when it’s time to go to battle. • How Barnicoat ended up on the...
Comments / 0