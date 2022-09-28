Read full article on original website
Evansville native dealing with Hurricane Ian at new Florida home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFIE) - Scary moments for an Evansville native living on the west coast of Florida. The winds of Hurricane Ian bashed through southwest Florida, bringing flooding from the storm surge along with it. At the beginning of the week, Tampa was in the crosshairs. As the days went...
Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - American Red Cross disaster volunteers are on standby ready to deploy to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian makes its way through the state. Claire Will is the disaster program manager for the southwest Indiana chapter of the Red Cross. She says once volunteers are deployed to Florida, there are several jobs they could possibly have.
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but officials weren’t yet able to confirm the number.
Western Ky. officials still waiting on substantial tornado relief funding
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 10 months later, and over $9 million spent. Officials say recovery in Western Kentucky has been a lengthy process. “It’s a huge toll so far that we’ve spent to help clean up the areas of the county that were hit by the tornado,” said Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties
WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing charges in nearly every Western Kentucky county in our area. Officials with Daviess County Sheriff’s office say James Martin was arrested recently in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on theft and forgery charges stemming from the destruction of a motor home..
Ky. officials launch website to help those in recovery find housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders say there’s another tool to help people suffering from drug addiction. Governor Beshear and others announced the formation of a new website to help people find housing, if they are suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse. Kentucky has had staggering overdose numbers...
KSP trooper application deadline approaching
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is seeking applicants wanting to become a sworn trooper serving the commonwealth. Applications for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated program for cadet class 103 are being accepted until Oct. 28. KSP offers a starting pay of $61,500 annually for...
