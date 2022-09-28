ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
STOCKS
tickerreport.com

Courier Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 979,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,980,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,038,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,483,000 after acquiring an additional 174,416 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Moving Average#Commercial Real Estate#Linus Investment#Linus Realestate#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#J W Mays Trading Down#J W Mays Company#J W Mays Daily#Marketbeat Com#Free
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Investor Fear Eases Slightly After Dow Jumps Over 500 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the fear level after the Dow Jones recorded a big comeback from its 2022 low. The Bank of England stepped in to take action to stabilize spiking U.K. gilt yields, which also provided some stabilization to the British pound on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PEDEVCO, VerifyMe And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones dipped by more than 450 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Plunges on lower Q3 Guidance, Abrupt CFO Change

Shares of Rent-A-Center plunged significantly after the company lowered its third-quarter guidance and announced a sudden change in the CFO position. Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), a lease-to-own provider for products like furniture and appliances, declined significantly in Thursday’s extended trading session. Investors were spooked by the third-quarter guidance cut and the sudden departure of the company’s CFO.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Nike Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q1 Results, Shares Tumble

NIKE, Inc. NKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago. Nike reported first-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion, up 4% year-over-year. The total came...
MARKETS
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 set to rise at open; NASDAQ gains over 2%

The Australian share market is set to surge on Thursday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 113 points or 1.75% higher. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones surged 1.9%, the S&P 500 gained 2% and the NASDAQ ended 2.05% higher. The Australian share market is...
MARKETS
Benzinga

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley Slash Alibaba's Price Target: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, turning more pessimistic about the Chinese e-commerce giant on sales concerns. Alibaba’s sales outlook for the September quarter is eroding on soft China consumption, Bloomberg reports citing analysts. JPMorgan cut its...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy