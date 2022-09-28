Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 979,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,980,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,038,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,483,000 after acquiring an additional 174,416 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO