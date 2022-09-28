Plagued by injuries and illness, the Lady Elks of Elkin High School travelled to East Bend on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to face off against the Lady Falcons of Forbush High School. Elkin, who easily defeated the Falcons in their first match-up of the season, found themselves in a very different position for their second contest against the Falcons. The Elks were forced to play without their senior leader and outside hitter Monica Bridgeman who was battling a non-Covid virus. The absence of Bridgeman forced the team to re-group and put some of their players in positions they were not accustomed to playing.

[…]

The Forbush and Elkin girl’s tennis teams stepped out of their respective conferences on Thursday afternoon with a good opportunity to build some momentum heading into the second half of league action.

[…]

BOONVILLE — As the Northwest 1A Conference volleyball schedule hits the midway point, Starmount and East Wilkes find themselves in a similar spot — right in the middle of the standings.

[…]

RONDA — The Battle of the Bypass trophy came home to the Red and Black on Friday night.

[…]

BOONVILLE — Cody Cook, Starmount’s head boys soccer coach, has always worried when his Rams face Elkin on the soccer pitch because he know it’s always a hotly-contested match.

[…]

The Elkin football team broke into the win column in resounding fashion on Friday night.

[…]

The Lady Elks Varsity Volleyball team travelled up the mountain on a beautiful fall day to challenge the Lady Trojans of Alleghany High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Both teams remained undefeated in the Northwest conference prior to game time. One team would leave the gym with their first conference loss.

[…]

Rebel Good, of Elkin, is slated for induction to the NC Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

[…]

Registration is now open for the East Wilkes Youth Basketball League camp for 2022. Dates are Oct. 1,8,15, 22, and 29 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m at East Wilkes High School gymnasium for girls and boys grades three through eight. Cost is $50 per camper.

[…]

RONDA — After a shaky start to the season, the East Wilkes boy’s soccer team has started to see its hard work pay off.

[…]

The Lady Elks of Elkin High School travelled just nine miles to Boonville on Thursday, Sept. 8 to face off on the volleyball court with their rivals, the Lady Rams of Starmount High School. Both teams have faced some tough challenges with non-conference games, and both were looking for a win in this early conference match-up. Although each set was intense, the Elks were able to sweep the Rams, winning in three sets.

[…]

BOONVILLE —...



