2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
chapelboro.com
Beau Maye, Brother of Luke and Drake, Joins UNC Men’s Basketball Team
A familiar name will be suiting up for head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels this season. UNC announced its final roster for the 2022-23 season, featuring walk-on Beau Maye wearing No. 40. Beau is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke and older brother of current UNC quarterback Drake.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Imani Christian Five-Star Prospect Alier Maluk Visits Duke
On Friday, one of Pittsburgh’s highly touted young prospects took a big-time visit down to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Alier Maluk a 6-foot-10 forward out of Imani Christian, took an unofficial visit to Duke to check out the campus and facilities along with USA Basketball coach Joe Stasyszyn.
Smithfield-Selma's Deron Donald voted SBLive North Carolina Coach of the Week
Congratulations to Smithfield-Selma head coach Deron Donald, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Coach of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans. Donald collected 66.28% of the votes cast in this week's poll after his Spartans improved to 5-0. The Spartans have continued to ...
Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list
At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
cbs17
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
Ian has moved on but thousands left without power in NC: Live updates for the Triangle
The Triangle and North Carolina are assessing damage in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian. Follow this story for updates.
Millbrook remains unbeaten in NC high school football play with win over Heritage
Millbrook QB Mason Fortune finds Tennessee commit Nathan Leacock for winning TD in second half to keep the Wildcats among the ranks of the unbeaten.
Durham, September 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Durham. The Southern Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Riverside High School on September 29, 2022, 14:00:00. The Hillside High School soccer team will have a game with Northern Durham High School on September 29, 2022, 15:30:00.
Wake, Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools will close Friday as Hurricane Ian nears
Wake, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties are canceling in-person classes for Friday.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
Chase CEO says presence in North Carolina is going to get bigger – ‘we’re ambitious’
CARY – North Carolina’s recent wins in economic development across a broad swath of industries – from biotech to electric vehicles – comes as no surprise to JPMorgan Chase’s top executive Jamie Dimon. After all, his own company continues to expand its presence in the state. Plus, he’s very familiar with the Triangle area.
As short-term rentals increase, what's the effect on affordable housing?
The I-Team takes a closer look at the effect short-term rentals such as Airbnb are having on the already squeezed affordable housing market.
cbs17
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Wake sheriff candidate Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff Gerald Baker will not be on the fall ballot after losing the Democratic primary. That means either former Republican sheriff Donnie Harrison or retired major Willie Rowe will replace him. CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country
A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list! As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
WECT
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,” said...
WRAL
Business leaders and Raleigh, Durham mayors get look at Triangle public transit
About 80 people traveled the Triangle on public transit on Thursday to learn more about the future of a potential commuter rail. Reporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Ryan Bisesi.
UNC, Wilson hospitals fix issues that risked Medicare funding; complaints pending at Wilson
Regulators are still reviewing potential violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act by Wilson Medical Center.
