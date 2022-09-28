Week three the Dallas Cowboys visited New York to play the Giants. The game was back and forth until the fourth quarter where the Cowboys were able to put together some scoring drives. All touchdowns came in the second half of the game when both defenses started getting a little tired. The Cowboys played well enough to look like the better team in all three phases of football. Here is the Cowboys Vs Giants recap.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO