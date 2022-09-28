ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend debate heats up already roiling governor's race

By Anna Kaminski and Gary A. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O602i_0iDeD2NQ00 Some exchanges hinted at personal feuds from when all three candidates served in the Oregon Legislature.

The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate in Bend on Tuesday, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings.

Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan offered different recollections of their shared time together in the Legislature.

Kotek was House Speaker before resigning to run for governor. Drazan was the leader of the minority-party Republicans in the House before also stepping down to run. Johnson was a Democratic state senator until resigning from both the Senate and the Democratic party in a bid to be just the second person to win the governorship without major party support.

Seated in soft wing-armed orange chairs on the stage at Tykeson Hall on the Oregon State University-Cascades campus, each candidate said they would be the best agent for change for the state after nearly eight years with Kate Brown as governor.

"We're better at pitching tents than we are pulling permits," Johnson said, linking homeless camps and the lack of new housing. Kotek would be "more Kate Brown than Kate Brown" while Drazan would be tied to a GOP that has moved to the right, Johnson believes.

"The Democrats have an agenda, the Republicans have an agenda," Johnson said, while she would have "an agenda unfettered by an ideology."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDeD2NQ00

Kotek said she was inspired by young volunteers on her campaign looking for the next governor to be an agent for change.

"Take action," she said.

Johnson and Drazan were similar in emphasizing what they would not do, Kotek asserted. Despite Johnson's former party status, Kotek said her views were closer to Drazan in opposing a cap on carbon emissions and favoring business interests over organized labor and workers.

Drazan said Johnson's two decades as a Democratic legislator outweighed her decision last year to leave the party and the state Senate, while Kotek would be a continuation of 40 years of Democrats holding the governorship.

"This is the definition of Tina Kotek's approach to the governor's office — don't change course, don't change direction, keep doing more of the same," Drazan said.

Drazan echoed a question asked by Republican candidate Ronald Reagan in his successful 1980 race against President Jimmy Carter.

"Is your family better off than four years ago?" Drazan asked viewers.

The debate was sponsored by OSU-Cascades, the City Club of Central Oregon, and Bend television station KTVZ. Cathy Marshall, a KTVZ anchor, moderated the debate, which was broadcast live in the Bend area and was available elsewhere only on KTVZ's website. The internet version of the forum was cut off at 7:30, with only the broadcast and cable audience seeing the final 10 minutes, including the candidates' summations.

A passionate but well-behaved crowd of around 70 people gathered outside of Tykeson Hall ahead of the debate, waving American flags and toting signs supporting their candidates. Repeating chants from the crowd for "Tina" or for "Drazan" fought for dominance while officers from the Oregon State Police roamed the perimeter to assist OSU-Cascades' small security staff as a safety precaution. The Johnson camp was quiet and small in number, despite her historic roots in Central Oregon.

At one point, songs broke out among Drazan supporters, and others joined in singing "America the Beautiful" and "The Star Spangled Banner."

Many in the crowd weren't allowed to attend the debate, which was invitation-only, let alone see the candidates. Attendance was reserved for some community leaders, some OSU-Cascades students and 10 invitees from each of the campaigns.

Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone and Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler made brief appearances outside the debate hall, mingling with Drazan and Kotek supporters respectively before the debate began.

Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber, was in the audience at the debate, and she submitted a question for the candidates asking about their strategies to remedy the housing crisis in Central Oregon.

The barbs, accusations and differing versions of recent legislative history during the debate alluded to insider feuds that have made Kotek and Drazan personal antagonists. Johnson has gone her own way on Kotek-backed legislative initiatives on pollution, guns and worker rights.

The race between the three has been rated as a "toss-up" by two national forecasters — The Cook Political Report and the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. The race has attracted over $30 million in campaign contributions to the three, with national party groups backing Kotek and Drazan, while Johnson's successful petition drive to qualify for the ballot was bolstered by cash from Nike founder Phil Knight and several timber and construction companies and groups.

The debate began with a question asking if the candidates would support Measure 114 on the November ballot. It would increase requirements for gun ownership and improve law enforcement databases.

Johnson said the change in law would be a burden to small law enforcement agencies. She said she could support legislation to raise the minimum purchasing age for some firearms from 18 to 21.

Drazan said "more gun laws will not prevent every single tragedy from happening."

Kotek has endorsed the measure.

Kotek and Johnson both said they supported abortion rights, while Drazan said she was personally anti-abortion but would uphold Oregon's law, among the least restrictive in the nation.

Drazan complained about taxes that have been imposed in recent years in Oregon and said "we've got to be serious about holding the line on new taxes." Johnson also criticized the state's regulators as "punitive and predatory."

The candidates have agreed to two more televised debates in Portland and one in Medford.

Ballots will be mailed to Oregon voters beginning Oct. 19. Voting ends Nov. 8, but ballots that arrive at election officials designated offices bearing a postmark of Nov. 8 or before will be counted through Nov. 15.

National Guard's 142nd: Oregon's hometown Air Force

Your state's military personnel want you to know that those loud jet noises are here to help.Two fully armed F-15 C fighter jets sit 24/7 at Northeast Portland's National Guard Base waiting for their call to action. "The horn goes off, and in minutes, I jump into an airplane and I'm airborne," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena, who looks like he was chosen for the role of commanding officer by a Hollywood casting director but who speaks with the authority and poise his uniforms suggests. The 142nd has a mission to remain deployable worldwide. Or, according to...
OREGON STATE
Oregon DEQ gets new interim director

Director Richard Whitman abruptly resigned three months early citing personal reasons.SALEM — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is undergoing a change of leadership quicker than anticipated. Leah Feldon, DEQ deputy director since 2016, was appointed interim director of the agency at a meeting of the Environmental Quality Commission on Friday, Sept. 23, following the abrupt resignation of Director Richard Whitman. Whitman had committed to retiring at the end of 2022, but instead resigned three months early, citing "personal reasons" in an email to EQC Chairwoman Kathleen George. Feldon's first official day as interim director will be Friday, Sept. 30....
OREGON STATE
Air National Guard 142nd serves nation, neighborhoods

Oregon's flying military force members serve cities throughout the state with their volunteerism.Being local is "One of our strengths, one of our benefits, part of our charm as I like to say," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena. "As Col. (Todd A.) Hofford, our wing commander is fond of saying, we are the hometown air force." Being a guardsman, I have responsibilities monthly and annually but when I'm not under those responsibilities," Mathena said. "I support my local community, I support the community that I'm in, or I pursue my overseas job that may be paying the bills...
OREGON STATE
Project underway to honor fallen heros

Oregon is the only state without a Gold Star Family Memorial that honors those killed in the line of duty.Across the country, Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments honor members of the military who died in the line of duty. The tributes give relatives a space to grieve and reflect on their losses. They are located in cemeteries in every state — except Oregon. Now a project is underway to place one of the memorials in the Willamette National Cemetery in east Portland. It is led by local resident Nancy Menagh, president emeritus of Gold Star Wives of America. "The monument...
OREGON STATE
Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Helt endorsed in BOLI race by two candidates for governor

The labor commissioner position is officially nonpartisan but has drawn split endorsements.The officially nonpartisan race for commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries — known by its acronym as "the BOLI" — has split along partisan lines. Former Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, was endorsed this week by two candidates for governor. Former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, the Republican nominee, announced she was backing Helt. Helt was also endorsed by former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, the Columbia County Democrat who resigned from the party and the Legislature to run as a non-affiliated candidate for governor....
OREGON STATE
Molalla woman's pageant experience offers hope to others

Kayla Gathright discovers being 'authentically yourself' on stage is freeing and empowering to other womenFor a Molalla woman, the world of pageants represented a chance to change people's perceptions about what they entail and open doors to other women who may be waiting outside. Kayla Gathright, a U.S. Navy reservist, found just that opportunity through the Mrs. America pageant system and will continue it as the 2022 Miss Oregon for America Strong winner. The world of pageants, and the title she recently received, provide a path she's anxious to walk as an example to other women. "Two really good friends,...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
PORTLAND, OR
Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
AR-15 'style' rifle in Bend shooting is loved and hated

A gun control measure with restrictions on AR-15 style rifles will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.The rifle type used in the deadly Bend shooting on Aug. 28 has enjoyed a popularity boom among millions of gun owners, while it is reviled by gun control advocates as an icon of mass murder. Police say a gunman fired more than 100 shots at The Forum Shopping Center with an "AR-15 style" rifle, killing two men in the Safeway supermarket. Officers found the shooter dead at the back of the store from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, next to his rifle...
BEND, OR
Molalla, OR
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

