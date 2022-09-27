Read full article on original website
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Have Always Been Plagued by Cheating Rumors
With the new cheating allegations involving Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine made by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, his marriage to Behati Prinsloo is being scrutinized. On Monday, Stroh posted a TikTok exposing their alleged affair and Instagram DMs. Meanwhile, Levine posted a statement to Instagram where he denied having an...
Singer Greyson Chance Slams ‘Manipulative, Self-Centered’ Ex-Mentor Ellen DeGeneres
When 12-year-old Greyson Chance posted his piano-accompanied cover of Lady Gaga's classic hit "Paparazzi" to YouTube in 2010, his life changed forever. What he didn't bargain for, though, was the roller coaster his relationship with ex-mentor Ellen DeGeneres would become. Chance spoke on his journey with the former talk show...
Justin Bieber, Lizzo and More Celebrities React to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
Now that it's official that Rihanna is the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, celebs are reacting with just as much excitement as fans!. Justin Bieber summed it up best by sharing the post on his Instagram Story and commenting "The queen is back." Meanwhile, Lizzo commented on Rihanna's post...
Kelly Clarkson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Was an OG ‘American Idol’ Reunion
Today, outside of her iconic music career, many may know Kelly Clarkson as the daytime talk show host who covers hits such as Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" with her signature powerhouse vocals, or perhaps as one of the judges from The Voice. But Clarkson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony...
Hilary Duff Recreates Iconic ‘That’s So Gay’ Anti-Bullying PSA: WATCH
Hilary Duff just recreated one of her most iconic pop culture moments. The Disney Channel alum revisits her 2008 anti-bullying PSA in a hilarious new TikTok. In the video shared to her TikTok page, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his fiancé Mark Manio play the original video's two teens, who get called out by Duff while shopping.
‘Kenan & Kel’ and More Celebrities React to Coolio’s Death
In the wake of rapper Coolio's death Wednesday (Sept. 28), many famous faces and collaborators have been paying tribute to the hip-hop icon, as well as offering their condolences to his friends and family, on social media. One of his Coolio's most beloved performances — at least for Gen X'ers...
Camila Cabello Thinks ‘Voice’ Blind Audition Contestant Might Be Shawn Mendes
The Voice coach Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes visited her at work this week. It all went down during Tuesday's (Sept. 27) episode of the hit singing competition show when contestant Tanner Howe took to the stage to perform Mendes' song "Mercy." While hearing him sing, Cabello, her...
Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship
Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019. Frankie...
‘Drag Race U.K.’ Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28
George Ward, who performed under the drag name Cherry Valentine, has died. He was 28. His family announced his passing early Friday morning (Sept. 22). "It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away," his family shared in a statement.
Inside Rihanna’s $6.6 Million Hollywood Hills Villa Featuring Movie Theater and Gym (PHOTOS)
Rihanna has sold one of her many properties in California. The billionaire's $6.6 million Hollywood Hills villa is over 7,000 square feet and features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The Mediterranean-style villa sits on half an acre and features chandeliers, a tiled fireplace and penthouse-style primary retreat. It also has...
Dua Lipa Caught in Mexico Earthquake During Afterparty (VIDEO)
Dua Lipa found herself in a scary situation when she was caught in the middle of an earthquake this week. The quake took place Thursday (Sept. 22) right after the singer's sold out show in Mexico City. She was at an afterparty at the time of the quake, which was caught on video and shared on social media.
