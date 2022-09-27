ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Drag Race U.K.’ Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28

George Ward, who performed under the drag name Cherry Valentine, has died. He was 28. His family announced his passing early Friday morning (Sept. 22). "It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away," his family shared in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Dua Lipa Caught in Mexico Earthquake During Afterparty (VIDEO)

Dua Lipa found herself in a scary situation when she was caught in the middle of an earthquake this week. The quake took place Thursday (Sept. 22) right after the singer's sold out show in Mexico City. She was at an afterparty at the time of the quake, which was caught on video and shared on social media.
ENVIRONMENT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

